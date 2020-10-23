P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) promotes women’s education. As non-sectarian, it has evolved into a diverse community-based organization with more than 6,000 chapters and more than 250,000 members.
“As women are invited to join a chapter, it becomes a very special experience,” says a spokesman.
Some women are members for 25, 30 or even 50 years. Recently, Chapter BY of Pinehurst celebrated the life of a special member, Mary Scott Arnold, a member for 60 years, a great achievement.
According to this “Golden Girl,” her membership over the years has always been a fabulous experience. During her college years and early marriage, attendance at meetings was sporadic, but she did take advantage of volunteer time at the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr Hospitals in Philadelphia. She also promoted many fundraisers for her chapter. As a wife, a mother, and an educator, life prevented her from being too active, but she kept her membership and worked in various ways to promote PEO educational programs.
After retiring to Pinehurst with her civic-minded husband, John, Mary Scott joined PEO Chapter BY and thus began her real commitment to the basic tenets of the group. Bonding through friendships and philanthropic efforts, she became a voice for the educational needs of local women. She shared her theatrical experiences from her career as an art/drama/English teacher with her chapter, often creating programs to enlighten and entertain. In 2009, she was elected vice president and took the presidential reins in 2010 for a two-year commitment that led the chapter on an informative as well as entertaining journey. She also supported varied monthly programs and promoted vigorous fundraisers for educational programs.
Successful fundraising by PEO Chapters around the world is making a difference in the lives of many women by supporting loans, awards, and scholarships. Chapter By supports an educational loan, a scholar and peace awards and a continuing education program. Since 1998, over thirty-five women have received continuing education scholarships at Sandhills Community College through Chapter BY. Mary Scott takes pride in this accomplishment and looks forward to many more years with this wonderful service organization.
