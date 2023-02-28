Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Family Fun Series continues Saturday, March 4, with “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” performed at Owens Auditorium by the professional touring company from Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Recommended for age 5 and up, the hour-long live theatrical version of the 2011 Caldecott winning book has a 5 p.m. curtain time.
“Live professional children’s theatre is an essential part of the Family Fun Series, and Children’s Theatre of Charlotte has maintained a 75-year history of excellent work,” says BPAC Executive Director Morgan Sills. “’Amos McGee’ is part of CTC’s Kindness Project, and its themes of compassion and friendship are universal.”
This is a heart-warming story told with puppets and the talented professional cast of North Carolina-based actors, including Sultan Omar El-Amin, Anna Goldstein and Corina Childs.
Tickets are $10 for children and $17 for adults and may be purchased online at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com. Concessions will be available at the performance, with both snacks and beverage options for children and adults. Tickets are also on sale for the final offering in this year’s Family Fun Series, Puppy Pals Live from “America’s Got Talent”, a comedic stunt dog show on Monday, May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.