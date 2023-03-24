A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away — OK, so it was Texas — young Patrick Abel grew up immersed in Star Wars. A child of the ‘70s, his parents took him to see the original film while he was still in diapers. For his fifth birthday, he received his first intergalactic toy, an Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder.
That prized possession sits high on a shelf at his home in Cameron, a place of honor in a room set aside specifically to house Abel’s collection of Star Wars memorabilia. Stepping inside this rarefied space is a bit like awakening the force: There’s an energy field that surrounds you, penetrates you, and binds this galaxy together.
“It is hard to put a value on the collection. There are some really good things here,” Abel says, estimating he has upward of 3,000 pieces in total, including a handful of unique limited releases.
In Star Wars parlance, Abel is an originalist, that is, a fan of sci-fi fantasy lucky enough to experience the birth of this pop culture phenomenon created by George Lucas. The nine films of the “Skywalker saga,” including the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy and sequel trilogy, are all represented in his collection, from rows of orderly figurines, droids and starships to themed pillows on the sofa and posters on the walls.
“Even with me playing with the toys as a child, I tried to take as good of care of it as I could. I have an Imperial shuttle that I played with hanging on the ceiling. The same toy, new in an unopened box will sell for $2,500. That can be a real kick in the pants,” he says, a bit ruefully. By high school, Abel had begun displaying — not so much playing — with his Star Wars collection. “I shared a room with my brother. My half was all Star Wars.”
After enlisting in the military, Abel boxed up his collection for storage. But then something remarkable happened in the mid-’90s, when there was a revival of interest in Star Wars inspired by novels, comics and video games that eventually led to the release of the Special Editions prequel trilogy.
“At that point, Star Wars was new again and they started re-releasing the action figures and vehicles and I went crazy. I started buying everything I could get my hands on,” Abel says. “It was the nostalgic piece for me, but, in the back of my mind, I was thinking I’m not going to open the boxes this time.”
When he found a toy that he hadn’t owned as a child, Abel would buy two: one to “explore,” as he puts it, and the other would be kept sealed, in perfect condition. He also took time to acquire entire series of action figures. Soon his collection expanded to fill a small bedroom.
But like Han Solo’s journey from smuggler to Rebel Alliance hero, Abel’s path had a few plot twists over the years. Marriage and then the birth of his first child put his collection back on ice.
Ten years quickly passed.
In 2011, he and his wife, a Moore County native, purchased their first home. “A requirement was that it had to have space for my collection,” Abel says. The same went for their second home in Cameron. “Basically the two houses I’ve ever bought were purchased with this collection in mind.”
Another decade passed almost as quickly. Abel retired from the military, and he and his wife will soon be empty nesters as the youngest of their five children gets ready to leave home. This new chapter has prompted some soul searching and a possible relocation to live closer to extended family in Florida.
“I’m at a point where I don’t spend a whole lot of time in here (his Star Wars room) like I used to,” he says. “I’ve thought about it a lot for a few years and think it is time to pass it on to someone else that would enjoy it.”
Rather than split up the collection, Abel is hoping to find a like-minded fan to purchase the full measure and has listed it for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a six-figure asking price.
“I want to sell it but I don’t want to sell it, that’s why I’ve priced it high. But if someone gave me a serious offer, I would entertain it.”
Some of the collection’s highlights include a 3-foot-long replica of Jabba the Hutt’s Sail Barge and an enormous The Mandalorian Razor Crest spaceship, both crowd-funded projects built by Haslab, a research and development division of Hasbro toys.
But when asked to name his favorite piece, Abel points to a rare Disney-themed collectible: a Jedi Mickey starfighter that his parents spent months trying to track down for him. “If I find a buyer for the collection, that is one piece that isn’t going to be sold.”
