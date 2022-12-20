Tradition says Santa loves cookies
On his route, with plenty of milk.
Re this subject he’s hardly a rookie
The problem is choosing which ilk.
Chocolate chip, of course, a no-brainer
Of these he gets plenty at home.
Mrs. Claus fills his bags and containers
Without the advice of a poem.
Homemade or not gets attention
His preference lies with the first.
Frosting cops honorable mention
When rating the good from the worst.
From country to country he dashes
Each one claims a Yuletide sweet treat.
Czech children must leave him kolaches
Filled with jam which he’s eager to eat.
The midnight sky is his MapQuest
To Scotland, where shortbread abounds.
The ones dipped in chocolate do taste best
“Don’t care if I put on some pounds.”
Australia is next, here Down Under
Anzacs on Yuletide do reign.
Mostly oatmeal, no wonder
They suffer from being quite plain.
Amaretti and biscotti fill Italian cookie jars.
Rich they are with sugar, nuts and butter
Pignoli and zeppole also rate a Yuletide star
“Bellissimo!” we hear ole Santa utter.
Back in England, ever jolly
Cookies have another name
Ask for “biscuits” or by golly
You’ll be the one to blame.
Santa stops in Israel
Where latkes fried in oil
An ancient story do retell
Of miracles, and toil.
Racing back across the pond
Nanaimo bars his quest
From Canada, he’s always fond:
“They’re better than the best.”
The reindeer are pooped, Santa is, too,
His mission now complete
Milk and cookies begone, he’s wanting a brew
And something substantial to eat.
“Gimme a burger, a big pizza slice
All dressed with mountains of cheese,
French fries and ketchup would be rather nice
Then an Alka-Seltzer, please.”
(Maybe an Oreo,
To go?)
