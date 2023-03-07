Featuring four soloists, “A Night at the Opera” will be a dramatic evening filled with soaring music and operatic passion, backed by the The Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra led by Maestro David Michael Wolff, on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Owens Auditorium at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Tickets run $10-$60, including preferred seating choices; purchase online at carolinaphil.org.
Soprano Young Mee Jun has performed on four continents and regularly appears as guest soloist with the Carolina Philharmonic. She began her vocal studies in her native South Korea at Taegu University and then obtained her master’s from Keimyung University. Further studies in Italy led to her admittance to perhaps the most prestigious vocal conservatory in the world, Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia, in Rome, where she also completed post-graduate studies on full scholarship. She has taught extensively in her native Korea, Italy, France and New York City, and now also in North Carolina, where she lives with her husband and daughter.
Anna Laurenzo, mezzo soprano, made her Off-Broadway debut in 2021 with Lincoln Center Theater, understudying Mrs. VanBuren in the world premiere of “Intimate Apparel,” by Ricky Ian Gordan and Lynn Nottage. She also debuted the role of Dorabella in “Così fan tutte” with the Glacier Symphony followed by Dorabella with the Metropolitan Opera Guild and her fall 2019 return to Chicago Opera Theater, performing the role of Meg Weathers in the Chicago premiere of “Everest.”
Dane Suarez, tenor, has developed an exciting and varied career, including his 2021-2022 season with Opera Memphis starring as the tortured Canio in a production of “Pagliacci;” his debut as Manrico in “Il Trovatore” and a jump-in as Lensky in “Eugene Onegin” with Opera in the Heights; a reprisal of Scalia in “Scalia/Ginsburg” with both Penn Square Music Festival and Opera in the Heights, company debuts as Rodolfo with Opera Birmingham and Newport Classical, and his role and company debuts as Pollione in “Norma” with Festival Opera.
Yazid Gray, baritone, has been described as “a vocal chameleon” by Seen and Heard International. He performed at The Glimmerglass Festival, where he sang Le Dancäire in “Carmen,” Baloo in the world premiere of “The Jungle Book” and covered the role of Cedric/Matteo in the world premiere of “Tenor Overboard.” He is a former resident artist with Pittsburgh Opera, where he performed The Woodcutter/The Outlaw in the world premiere of “In a Grove” and Le Dancäire in “Carmen.” In 2022-23, Gray debuts with Intermountain Opera Bozeman as Homecoming Soldier in “The Falling and The Rising.” He received his Bachelor of Music in voice from DePauw University, in Greencastle, Ind., and is a graduate of University of Michigan, where he received his Master of Music in voice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.