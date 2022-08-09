After taking a break from writing my column for a couple of months, I’m determined to do better in keeping up with the reviews. (Oh, I’m reading the books, just being too lazy to do the writing!)
Some of these books were actually published in late 2021, but they are still good reads. Make a note of what appeals to you. There’s a mixture of genres included.
I’ll kick it off with a new cozy mystery series by Diane Kelly: “Getaway With Murder,” published by St. Martin’s Press. The new series is set in Beech Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Misty Murphy, 50, and recently amicably divorced, has used her money to buy a lodge on the mountain. She and her cat, Yeti, move in and get to work. And said lodge needs a lot of work. Thankfully, handyman Rockford Crowder, known to one and all as Rocky, works magic with very little money. He is a handsome fellow, which bodes well for Misty’s future.
Her new friend, Patty, who owns the local diner close by, agrees to cater breakfasts at the lodge.
Misty is excited when she books a group for a yoga retreat for a full week. But when the yoga instructor is found dead, things are not looking good for the lodge. (Truly, once you are introduced to the character, you can see why she’s the victim!)
Hoping her lodge won’t get a bad name from the get-go, Misty puts on her detective hat to help solve the murder. I enjoyed the new characters and especially like the fact that this writer (and others) are embracing older protagonists.
“Murder at Mallowan Hall,” by Colleen Cambridge (published by Kensington), is the first in a new historical mystery series. Set in the 1930s in the home of Agatha Christie and her second husband, archeologist Max, the protagonist is their housekeeper, Phyllida Bright. She discovers a body in the library and decides to put her own skills to use in solving the mystery.
Phyllida, a former Army nurse, saw a lot during World War I, so her practical nature comes to the fore. That’s good, because they are in the midst of hosting a weekend party to which the guest wasn’t invited, and she must keep the staff and the guests happy.
Another death, this time one of the members of her staff, pushes Phyllida to action. Along with local physician Dr. Bhatt and others, she tries to put together the clues before anyone else is killed, including her.
The writer offers a perfect setting for a mystery.
“The Family” is a debut novel from Naomi Krupitsky (published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons). Daughters from two families, both in the Italian mafia, Sofia Colicchio and Antonia Russo become the best of friends. Set in Brooklyn during the 1940s, their families gather on Sundays for dinner. The men discuss “business” and their wives and children build connections.
When Antonia’s father disappears, the relationship between the girls becomes strained, but they struggle through their teenage years and become wives and mothers. Antonia marries Paolo; Sofia marries Saul.
Both want something more from life.Krupitsky offers a powerful coming-of-age story.
Phoebe Fox’s “The Way We Weren’t” (Berkley) is the poignant story of Marcie and Flint and the relationship that developed. No, it’s not a romance.
Marcie and her husband, Will, married straight out of high school. Their marriage seems perfect, and they thought so too — until it wasn’t. Discovering they now want different things in life, the past 25 years seem wasted.
Marcie decides one day not to go to work and just heads for Florida, where she ends up unconscious on the beach and is rescued by Flint, an old man with a reputation for curmudgeonly behavior. Each benefits from their new friendship.
Faye Dasen retired as features editor of The Pilot last December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.