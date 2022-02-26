Did you ever imagine walking into a bar, restaurant or even church and befriending your favorite all time singer? Well that was the case with Louise Seger back in 1961.
“Always…Patsy Cline,” presented by Sandhills Repertory Theatre, is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically, at age 30, in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.
The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight … 27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”
A dramatic musical theatrical experience, Always, Patsy Cline has enjoyed great success all over the United States including a successful run off-Broadway.
Sandhills Repertory Theatre (SRT) has produced memorable shows saluting the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Frank Sinatra, Jerry Herman and Johnny Cash, but this show offers much more celebrating the life and the music of Patsy Cline. The performance features a complete 6-piece live band and the talents of North Carolina favorites Peggy Taphorn (Louise) and Lisa Dames (Patsy Cline). Taphorn is the artistic director of Temple Theatre, and this is a co-production with them.
Performances run Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Tickets are $35 in advance and can be purchased through www.ticketmesandhills.com or by going on the SRT website at www.sandhillsrep.org. There are limited special VIP lounge seats available. Tickets are $45 at the door. Purchase tickets for some for your friends, have a dinner party or down home BBQ, and come together for a rockin’ good time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.