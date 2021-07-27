The Sunrise Theater’s Summer Classic Series continues Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. with “My Fair Lady.”

Adapted from the 1956 stage musical, this 1964 film stars Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. The Academy Award-winning musical is sponsored by Knickers Lingerie, located in Southern Pines.

The pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Harrison) boasts that he can teach working class flower girl Eliza Doolittle to speak without her thick Cockney accent so well that he can make her presentable in high society. This unlikely duo is challenged to pull it off in time for the upcoming embassy ball.

Movie Trivia

• The original Broadway production of "My Fair Lady" opened in New York on March 15, 1956, and ran for 2,717 performances — the longest running Broadway show of its time.

• Julie Andrews was the first choice for the film role of Eliza Doolittle, but Warner Bros refused to cast her after paying $5.5 million for the rights to the musical. They believed the stage actress was not photogenic or famous enough to draw an audience. Andrews proved them wrong by winning the 1965 Best Actress Academy Award for Mary Poppins.

• When asked why he turned down the role of Professor Henry Higgins, Cary Grant said that his manner of speaking was much closer to Eliza’s.

• When Rex Harrison accepted his Academy Award for this movie, he dedicated it to his "two fair ladies," Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews, both of whom had played Eliza Doolittle with him — one on stage and the other in the film.

• Since the 35-year-old Audrey Hepburn was playing a 21-year-old Eliza, the 30-year-old Jeremy Brett was cast as the 20-year-old Freddy so that Hepburn wouldn’t seem too old by comparison.

• More than 1,500 costumes were designed and created for this movie.

• A painstaking restoration took six months and cost $600,000 for the film’s re-release in 1994.

• The film is on Roger Ebert’s “GREAT MOVIES” list, the American Film Institute’s TOP 100 GREATEST MOVIES list, and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit Organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

