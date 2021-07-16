Here are some enjoyable choices from the fiction category. I hope one of them appeals to readers.
Love Scenes
By Bridget Morrissey
Berkley
Sloane Ford is in a slump. The actress, who has recently lost a job from a show, has been tapped by her family to help produce a World War II-era film. It’s not what she really wants to do, but it’s better than nothing.
Well, at least until she discovers that the leading man for the movie is Joseph Donovan. Sloane and Donovan once worked together on a movie, and she hated how unprofessional he seemed. Sloane figures that she shouldn’t have to deal with him too much anyway.
That theory is put to rest when Donovan’s costar is fired. The family insists that Sloane take over the role, and while she is looking forward to being on camera, she’s not too thrilled with having to pretend she is in love with Donovan’s character.
As happens in most romances, people change over the course of a few years, and these two are no exception. Can Donovan convince Sloane that he’s not the same person as he was on that first film? And can she allow herself to really fall in love?
Nicely written, with several interesting characters.
Haven Point
By Virginia Hume
St. Martin’s Press
This debut novel reveals a family’s story from perspectives from 1944, 1970 and 2008.
In 1944, Maren Larsen marries Dr. Oliver Demarest, spending summers in a home in Maine. As time passes, when their daughter is 17, the couple is concerned when she falls for young man they don’t like. A tragic incident makes Annie decide she will never go back to Haven Point.
Fast forward to 2008 as Annie’s daughter, Skye, comes to Maine to help scatter her mother’s ashes. As might be imagined, Skye’s opinion of Haven Point is skewed by the stories of her mother, but Maren wants to make sure Skye knows the whole story before she makes her decision about Haven Point.
I loved the entire book, even though I often dislike jumping back and forth from decade to decade. It was so well written that didn’t bother me.
I’ll look forward to another book from Hume.
The Lights of Sugarberry Cove
By Heather Webber
Forge Books
I thoroughly enjoyed this book and its characters.
Sadie Way Scott is the host of a TV show about Southern cooking. She finds herself unexpectedly back at her mother’s inn, along with her sister, Leala Clare, when their mother suffers a heart attack.
Sadie has had trouble dealing with being at the inn ever since she almost drowned in the lake several years before. Leala is filled with guilt about that night, whether she should be or not.
But, sisters have to pull together, and these two, along with the inn’s residents, keep things moving for the water lantern festival.
They hope that the “lake magic” will heal their relationship with each other and others.
Lady Sunshine
By Amy Mason Doan
Graydon House
This fascinating novel takes readers back to 1979 as young Jackie Pierce finds herself spending the summer at her uncle’s place on the California coast. Talk about laid back: People come and go, mostly artists and musicians (her uncle is one). Seems almost like a commune to me.
Jackie and her cousin Willa become good friends, with Willa showing Jackie all about the beach and the woods and Jackie returning the favor by teaching Willa about current culture (no TV available). However, the summer ends on a tragic note, and Willa disappears.
When Jackie inherits the property 20 years later, she just wants to get it ready for sale and move on. The place continues to draw her in, and she keeps extending her stay. As time wears on, she begins to wonder if what she thought she knew is true or not.
Very well plotted and haunting story.
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
