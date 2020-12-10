Columnist Joyce Reehling has a special letter to share with readers from her old friend at the North Pole.
My dear children (for so you all are to me):
I am here and eager to see you. Your thoughts and letters reach The Pole daily, and I have noticed that many of you are afraid that because of the COVID-19 virus, I might not make “The Trip” this year.
Usually you are writing to me, but I thought you all might need a little reassurance, so I am sending this note to you. The Pilot has promised to publish it, and I am grateful to little David Woronoff for that. (Remember I have known you all from birth, so you are all “littles” to me and Mrs. Claus.)
We are masked up here at The Pole, so we keep safe for one another. We are super clean —always have been — so that nothing gets passed along to you! Nothing has changed much here except for the masks. Oh sure, some of the elves grumbled at first, but it only took one of the older elves getting sick for every elf to remember that we are all one in our community.
“The Trip” will happen as it always has. I have always worn gloves, so no problem there, and I will be masked up too! But I am coming, as I have always come to each and every household in the world.
No matter what faith, I drop by just to sprinkle a little joy and kiss a forehead or two. It is not the gifts I bring, although I will bring something, but the sprinkling of joy and a bit of love left for the morning.
In a world with so many ill and suffering, so many people worried and out of work, my gift is a sense of joy and the possibility of love for one and all. Mothers and fathers add their gifts to the ones I bring as well, and you may have bought something for them too. I hope that you have. Or make something for each other; the best gift of all is something you made, with love in your heart, just as we do here at The Pole.
Mrs. C is reminding me that baking and decorating are just as great as any other kind of gift. She excels in the kitchen.
And she is right, anything given from the heart with the other person in mind, is a wonderful gift. I am particularly fond of Mrs. C’s gingerbread, which sits right where everyone can see how much I love it … on my tummy!
So, all of you children, young and less young, should not worry that I will make “The Trip,” because I shall! I have made this journey during war and famine, stock market crashes and deaths of friends and family, because we all want a day of surprise, delight and to know that we are loved.
The trees so bright, the stockings hung with care are just a symbol of the love we share. I come to you all to bring a little more joy and love into your house — no matter who you are, where you live or what your faith — because I love you all. I will always come and leave the gift of a bit of joy and wonder and love. Worry less, mask up more, wash those hands and keep your distance when you are out and about!
I always appreciate the cookies and milk, although a small glass of sherry, if you live in a cold climate, would be much appreciated.
My secret elves are watching, and the reports of good deeds abound. Doctors, nurses, EMTs and staff at care facilities are certainly leading the pack in good deeds as are janitors and folks at your stores, seeing everyone gets what they need. The elves know how tired these folks are when they go home. You could help by doing something nice for them before I get there.
My goodness, I seem to have had a lot to say in this note. Just don’t worry! I am coming! Nothing, including a virus, will keep me away from you on Christmas Eve.
Love from all of us at The Pole,
S. Claus
