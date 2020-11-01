The instant classic “Knives Out” will be playing at the Sunrise Nov. 6-8, with matinees each day and evening screenings on Friday and Sunday.
The film was originally scheduled at the theater last March when COVID caused its cancellation and a seven-month shutdown of the Sunrise.
The theater has recently reopened with strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols, reduced capacity, and social distancing among other executive order procedures. All guests are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking while seated.
“Knives Out” is a good old-fashioned whodunit murder mystery, with an original story that pays homage to Agatha Christie. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With each character having a motive to kill, the movie twists and turns to the amusing conclusion.
Hollywood magic was achieved with this film – excellent cast, solid script, clever story, great genre, a savvy director and attention to detail. “‘Knives Out’ is funny, engaging and totally entertaining to see on the big screen, particularly with friends,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise. “The movie was a massive box office success that has the staying power to make it fun to see again and again.”
In addition to Craig and Plummer, the star-studded cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, and many more.
Tickets are available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to the start of the film, which is rated PG-13.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.