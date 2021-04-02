Here are three intriguing fiction books Pilot readers might enjoy. We still have some cold days left.

The Lost Manuscript

By Cathy Bonidan

St. Martin’s Press

OK, listen up, movie producers! This novel, although termed “romance,” is much more than that. I can see this on the big screen, or at least a streaming service.

Anne-Lise Briard is vacationing on the Brittany coast. When she finds an abandoned manuscript in the drawer of the nightstand, she feels compelled to read it and simply falls in love with it.

Why was it left behind? The author’s name is nowhere to be found. Anne-Lise does find an address, so she sends a few pages along, and several days later receives a letter from the author, who lost the manuscript 30 years ago on a flight to Montreal, not because he left it at the hotel. And, he didn’t write the second half of the book.

Anne-Lise is on a mission to find the complete story of this lost manuscript, and her efforts bring out old love stories and secrets.

The Perfect Guests

By Emma Rous

Berkley

Set in 1988 and 2019, the timeline will keep a reader on her toes. Beth, an orphan, goes to Raven Hall in 1988 to live with the Averell family, including their daughter, Nina. It’s only when she is asked to do an unusual favor that Beth realizes something is wrong with the picture she has been painted.

In 2019, Sadie Langton, an out-of-work actress, is hired to role play at a murder mystery party at — you guessed — Raven Hall. The odd thing is that when she reads the information about her character, it parallels her real life.

I found the twists and turns interesting, although I thought the second half could have been better.

City of Schemes

By Victoria Thompson

Berkley

In this historical novel set after the “Great War,” Elizabeth Miles and Gideon Bates are planning their wedding. Men are coming back from their military service, including their friend Capt. Logan Carstens, son and heir of a wealthy family, who expect him to marry a young woman of their choosing.

While she is a nice person, Logan fell in love while in France, with a French woman named Noelle. He receives a letter from Noelle, begging for money so that she can come to America. Elizabeth and Gideon are suspicious. There is no way to be sure the letter is actually from Noelle. The soon-to-be wed couple team up to figure out a way to find Noelle.

I found this mystery quite engrossing, even though the ending is much like you might expect.

Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.

