BY FAYE DASEN
Columnist
I do love a good mystery, but I also like to learn something new. A biography such as “The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters,” by Dr. Rachel Trethewey (St. Martin’s Press) offers such an opportunity.
Most readers will know of Winston Churchill, prime minister of England during World War II. His daughters, Diana, Sarah, Marigold (who died at a young age) and Mary, were all attractive and obviously well-connected. Their father had an overwhelming personality, and he was not the only family member who fit that description. Their mother, Clementine, was a very independent woman in her own right.
That’s a lot for the three young women to live up to. All very different personalities, one thing they were united in was the love of their father. In spite of being born into lives of privilege, all the girls worked hard and had their own struggles during the mid-1900s when women were trying to fit in after World War II.
The book offers a fascinating look at a particular time of Britain’s history and how life changed for these young women in particular. Trethewey used previously unpublished family letters to fill in the gaps in public knowledge about the Churchill sisters.
Great read for history lovers.
“Petals and Poison,” the second in the Flower House cozy mystery series, by Jess Dylan (St. Martin’s Press), is set in — where else? — a flower shop.
Sierra Ravenswood owns the Flower House. She and Gus, a corgi owned by her former boss, team up to operate Flower House, in spite of the fact that none of them really know what they are doing.
After creating a special window display, business picks up, including a van full of college students who are on a horticulture club field trip. When their professor is found dead in the storeroom, the floral shop becomes known as “Poison House,” and business dips again.
There are some quirky characters in this little Tennessee town, which make the reading fine. It’s a lighthearted, easy read.
I always enjoy Ellie Alexander’s Bakeshop Mystery series. “Bake, Borrow and Steal” takes readers back to Ashland, Ore., where Juliet “Jules” Capshaw’s team from Torte (the local bakery and coffeeshop) are hard at work on a huge event for which they are creating chocolate showpieces.
The gala opens a new exhibit called “Shakespeare’s Lost Pages” at the local museum. It’s a lot of hard work, but Jules and the others breathe a sigh of relief when they chocolate sculptures are delivered. Now, word has it that the artifact is missing and the security guard is dead.
Lance, the director of the local Shakespeare theater as well as Jules’ good friend, figures the two of them can find the thief. They hope so anyway.
I love all of the characters: Carlos, Juliet’s husband; her mom and the Professor (a retired cop); and all of the Torte employees. The plot has some good twists and turns.
Although part of a series, “A Blizzard of Polar Bears,” by Alice Henderson (William Morrow and Custom House), is definitely not classified as “cozy.”
Alex Carter, a wildlife biologist in the Canadian Arctic, has found a job studying a population of polar bears. (In the first book, “A Solitude of Wolverines,” Alex was conducting a study in Montana.) She is living with a group of Arctic researchers and tracks the bears by air, using a tranquilizer gun before getting down on the ice to examine them. When her helicopter pilot quits, some of her equipment is missing and samples she has collected are stolen, it looks like someone doesn’t want Alex to find out something.
After she gets another pilot to replace the first one, the helicopter catches fire and they are forced to land far from civilization. When they are approached by armed men on snowmobiles, Alex and her pilot must use their skills to survive.
I really liked this environmental mystery and learned a lot about the polar bears as well.
Faye Dasen retired as features editor of The Pilot last December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.