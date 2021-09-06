Take fresh locally-sourced food prepared by a favorite local farm-to-table restaurant, add the rich harmonies of a popular local band, pair these with an award-winning local beer, and set it amid Weymouth Center’s lush lawns and gardens, and you have a recipe for a palate-pleasing, pitch-perfect, picture-perfect, late summer evening.
It’s all on the menu at this year’s annual “Supper on the Grounds,” which will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities.
This year’s event, billed as “straight from the farm to Scott’s Table to your table” features a locally-sourced menu prepared and served by Scott's Table of Southern Pines, with music by the Stone Dolls, and beer from Southern Pines Brewing Company.
Hosted by the Women of Weymouth (WoW), a committee of volunteers dedicated to fundraising and support, “Supper on the Grounds” has always been a crowd-pleasing favorite. Bev Reynolds, WoW chair, describes the event as a laid-back and casual celebration of the bounty we have right here in our own back yard.
“Weymouth is a local treasure, so we decided to focus on putting together an evening with other local treasures, from the menu to the music,” she says.
Scott and Karen Margolis of Scott’s Table are indeed keeping it hyper-local by using ingredients they have selected from local farms for their creative menu, featuring roasted butternut squash soup, braised North Carolina Brasstown beef short ribs, fennel roasted potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and Brussel sprouts, and fire roasted peach bread pudding with vanilla crème Anglaise. Music by the Stone Dolls acoustic trio of Southern Pines will provide the perfect accompaniment.
“We will be showing our sweeter side with easy listening songs and pretty harmonies,” says group leader Mary Stone.
Southern Pines Brewing Company will be selling craft beers, and wine will also be available for purchase by the glass or bottle, along with non-alcoholic beverages at no charge.
“This event is a welcome home to Weymouth members who have been away for the summer months, as well as a ‘come-one and come-all’ to nonmembers,” says Katie Wyatt, Weymouth’s new executive director. “I am looking forward to meeting our members, and if people are new to Weymouth and are interested in membership, I would be happy to give them a tour.”
For reservations and more information, visit weymouthcenter.org or www.ticketmesandhills.com. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers and must be purchased by Sept. 20.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
Marilyn Barrett is the communication and publicity chair of the Friends of Weymouth Board.
