I’ve seen the look of despair and abandonment three times now.
The first was in 1992, in Denver, when I rescued my first Chow Chow mix, “Rustin.” He was abandoned by his former people when they moved and left him behind in the backyard. He would go out and about to scavenge for food, then dutifully come back to his yard through a hole in the fence ... waiting for his people, the rescue team told me. He was my first dog, and we became as thick as thieves. He went everywhere with me, except for work. We spent a lot of time in the mountains, hiking and backpacking the Rockies. He was a big dog, so he could carry his own pack with his own stuff, and then he could prance into the then-Ritz Carlton hotel in Aspen, where dogs were welcome, and turn many heads with his rugged good looks and well-behaved manner. He was special, and I miss him still today.
My second Chow, “Ted E. Bear,” came to me in 2006, in Fairhope, Ala. The city animal control officer told me of a scraggly and sick Chow mix that was left to his own devices, roaming about during the day and confined to a pen, not much bigger than his body, at night. Once tranquilized and caught, he was brought to shelter and held there awaiting his people. He could only be released under the conditions of keeping him in a safe and humane environment, and paying the fine. His former people never came for him, even after the officer notified them.
It was with T-Bear that I realized how smart (but unpredictable and not for everyone) Chow Chows are. I realized he listened and understood everything around him. And, it was at that time I really started to pay more attention to training, as I viewed it not only a necessity for his breed but also a wonderful bonding opportunity for us both. T-Bear evolved into one of the most beautiful, grateful and well-mannered dogs to ever walk the planet, and he demonstrated this to me every single day. He was brilliant in every way a pet can be. So much so, when out walking I always worried about the former people finding a way to reclaim him, even though they signed away any rights to him, and I went through the legal adoption process.
And then there’s “Baby Bear,” who came to me in 2016 from the SPCA in Mobile, Ala., whom I lovingly call my “little train wreck.” She’s not so much so anymore, now that she’s almost 7, but almost every single day she presents a training opportunity for us both.
B-Bear has some very challenging traits, given her two breeds and early beginnings. She was the product of backyard breeders, who raised this very potentially dangerous combo of Chow and shepherd. She was the runt of the litter, so her former people kept her away from the pack until she became stronger. Once they introduced her to her dog family, they all descended upon her.
The only other thing I know is that she was dropped off at the SPCA and they saved her life and cared for her over the next six months of her little life. During that time, they determined she was not suitable for adoption. As a last-ditch effort, they advertised in the paper for a foster home with Chow Chow experience. I knew those chances were between slim and none in the area. Who in Alabama has that? Nothing against Alabama, but you just don’t find many Chows there. It’s just too hot. Even T-Bear had been imported from another state. I have no idea how all that transpired, but I always suspected they picked him up off the highway somewhere.
Back to B-Bear: I wasn’t ready for another pet just yet, but I viewed this as a sign. At the time, I had 20 years of Chow experience and knew I was her only hope. While fostering her for about a week, I agreed she was not adoptable by anyone else, so I did, and that was a great day for us both. She teaches me every single day that there are problems that need to be figured out and fixed. Sometimes we slip up, and we all deserve another chance for peace and love because with the right tools and information, we can all do better. As it turns out, we are two peas in a pod!
Jude Mansur is a former administrative professional who recently settled in the Sandhills area. She writes poetry, stories and songs in retirement.
