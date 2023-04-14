And … they’re off! The Weymouth Equestrians Program at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is up and running. And they are celebrating it at the second annual “Horses Benefit Kids!” Derby Day Watch Party, Saturday, May 6.
This party with a purpose will take place at Lyell’s Meadow on Mile Away Lane and will feature the 3 Bs of the Kentucky Derby: Barbecue, bourbon and bluegrass, plus plenty of other “horse play” including music, dancing, fundraising games, a best hat/best dressed contest, raffle prizes, and a chance to cheer for your favorite horse while viewing the race on the big screen.
Weymouth Board President Ashley Van Camp is excited about realizing her dream to “someday be able to bring the power of horses to everyone,” and the new Weymouth Equestrian Program Manager Kelly Dobert is helping make sure it all gets off on the right track. “Weymouth is where equestrian life in Southern Pines began,” Dobert says. “Weymouth Equestrians will serve the communities of the present and future through Weymouth’s equestrian past.”
Now in its second year, Horses Benefit Kids is raising money to help ensure that youth of Moore County have the opportunity for equestrian experiences that are so much an integral part of the culture of Southern Pines and the historic Boyd family estate at Weymouth Center, all at no cost to the student.
Last year, proceeds went to restore the Weymouth barn to be able to bring horses back. Community support was such a resounding success, Weymouth Equestrians is now proud to announce the arrival of its first equine experience provider, Savannah V., a Hanoverian Appendix Cross who is owned, loved and trained by Dobert, a Sandhills resident who brings 42 years of international equestrian experience to WE.
“Savannah V is a grand old mare who has spent much of her life competing and being ridden in Moore County,” says Dobert. “She is turns 31 years old on May 8, and her temperament is ideal for this program.”
Weymouth Equestrians has already welcomed some inaugural participants through its partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, including Taylor McNeil, Anna Welch, Alysa Diaz and Jasmine Spencer, accompanied by their staff leader, Jayson Upchurch, who enjoyed the initial spring break pilot session at the Weymouth barn on April 4. There are five more pilot sessions scheduled for April.
Participating students in sixth- through twelfth-grade will learn by achievement and develop a positive identity by building personal power and self-esteem. Teens in Weymouth Equestrians will learn about many aspects of horses, including grooming, feeding, vet and farrier visits, how to care for a barn, clean tack, safely ride and handle horses on the ground, about the many different disciplines of competition, as well as encouraging their own perspectives of horses through art and writing, all while having fun and acquiring life skills.
This year’s Horses Benefit Kids event for Weymouth Equestrians is being held at Lyell’s Meadow at the Walthour-Moss Foundation.
“It’s the seat of equestrian culture so it’s the perfect place to have a Derby Day Party,” says Martha Dunnagan, co-chair of the event. “We hope everyone will wear their finest or most outrageous hat and join us in this idyllic setting for bluegrass by Nobody’s Business/Bluegrass Old Time Music, Parker’s BBQ, from Wilson, and Kentucky butter cake by Ashten’s, as well as mint juleps, beer and wine. Whether they buy individual tickets or adopt a stall for a year, they’ll really make a difference.”
All donations and tickets purchased will be matched up to $25,000 thanks to the generosity of the Enroth Family Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.”
Individual tickets are $100 for Weymouth Center members and $125 for non-members; adopt a Weymouth barn stall for a year for $500-$5000. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a nonprofit located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
