I have to admit that the cozy mystery genre is one of my favorites. They are usually fast and fun reads, and if you are a regular reader of a series, the characters are familiar. It always seems nice to get an update of what’s going on in their lives.
Long Paw of the Law
By Diane Kelly
St. Martin’s Press
Here is the seventh of Diane Kelly’s Paw Enforcement series, featuring Texas police officer Megan Luz and her K-9 partner Brigit.
When Megan gets a call from her boyfriend, Seth, who is employed by the Fort Worth Fire Department, it turns out that a baby girl has been left at the station. There is a peace sign symbol stitched into her blanket and the other, more odd item is a word, written in string, saying “help.”
Megan, along with her trusty canine companion, ends up following that string to the People of Peace compound outside the city. Father Emmanuel isn’t very cooperative, and Megan wonders if this is where the baby might have come from.
There are lots of twists and turns in this great little story.
Dead in the Doorway
By Diane Kelly
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
This is the second book in Kelly’s House-Flipper series. Once again Whitney Whitaker finds a dead body at a house she and her cousin Buck have purchased to flip. This time the body is in the house, not in the garden!
The dead woman turns out to be a neighbor, who shouldn’t have been in the house, of course, since it had been sold by the son of the owner, who had passed away a few months back. What was she looking for and who wanted to hurt her?
Whitney realizes that the dead woman was pretty much universally disliked by the entire neighborhood, including her husband and daughter. As the story progresses, it looks as though any of them could be guilty.
Whitney, with a little help from some friends (and a cop that might want to be more than a friend), eventually finds the answer — and finishes work on the house.
Live and Let Pie
By Ellie Alexander
St. Martin’s Press
I often wonder how long it takes to come up with the names of some of these books. In any case, one of my favorite protagonists, Jules Capshaw, returns in Alexander’s delightful Bakeshop Mystery series.
Jules, who is now running the family’s bakery, Torte, has managed to find a skull while picnicking by the lake. She is also having a hard time with coming to a decision about what to do about her marriage to Carlos, currently a chef on a cruise ship. She loves him, but feels that tying him down to her little town would end up making him miserable.
All of the characters in this series are like old friends for me. I like to see how they are all faring. The mystery is just the icing on the cake.
The Pint of No Return
By Ellie Alexander
Minotaur
In another book by Alexander, in a different series — Sloane Krause Mysteries — Sloan ends up investigating the death of a movie star who is visiting Leavenworth (not the prison in Kansas), Wash.
It’s time for Oktoberfest, and Sloan’s brewery Nitro is offering Cherrywizen. She’s going to be worn out by the time Oktoberfest is over, because it’s so busy.
When Mitchell Morgan and his production crew come to town, Mitchell makes no secret of the fact that he would like to get to know her much better. She is dealing with her divorce from Mac, taking care of her son and her job, among other things, so Sloan would just like for him to go away. Well, he does, sort of. He dies, and who is guilty becomes a focus.
I haven’t formed as much of a relationship with these characters as I have in the Bakeshop series, but they are growing on me.
The Angel’s Share
By Ellen Crosby
Minotaur
The 10th book in Crosby’s Virginia Wine County mystery series finds winemaker Lucie Montgomery trying to solve a mystery and deal with the death of the neighbor who opened her eyes to the mystery.
Prescott Avery, the 95-year-old patriarch of a local family, has a penchant for good wines. His goal is to lay hands on some Madeira that dates back more than 200 years. And during a Thanksgiving party, he takes Lucie aside to question her to see if she knows where it is. Lucie, who has no idea what he’s talking about, finds out that her great-great-uncle supposedly found this cache of Madeira during the 1920s hidden in the U.S. Capitol building.
Lucie figures she’s never seen or heard of it because her late father either sold it or drank it. It’s worth searching for, though.
A little while later, Prescott is found dead. Of course, he is 95 after all, so at first glance, it could be a natural death. But that’s too good to be true, so Lucie is concerned that someone she knows is a killer.
Great storyline!
Don’t Frack Here
By Judy Hogan
Hoganvillaea Books
Judy Hogan’s latest Penny Weaver mystery is “Don’t Frack Here.” Hogan, who is concerned with environmental issues, makes a point in her books to draw attention to problems that face Penny’s community — which can be pretty much considered Chatham County.
Keeping fracking out is the most serious concern for these Shagbark County residents, but they also concentrate on “green” living, planting gardens and raising chickens and living sustainably.
Most of the familiar Shagbark County characters return to help Penny solve the death of a pro-fracking banker.
I have enjoyed Hogan’s series.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
