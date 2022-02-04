There’s magic to do when Imagine Youth Theater presents the 2013 Broadway Revival Version of Pippin, Feb. 12-13, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Wicked), Pippin is the story of a young prince’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of Pippin allows Imagine Youth Theater’s talented pre-professional actors and dancers to shine and amaze.
“In many ways Pippin is a story that asks all of us to take stock and reflect on what is the secret to true happiness and fulfillment,” said Rita Taylor, Imagine Youth Theater’s executive Director. “It’s clearly a great choice for our graduating seniors, and we love being able to blend the cirque elements of this show into their dance and music repertoire. They’ve grown from this new experience, and the end effect is completely dazzling and fun for the audience!”
In the title role and his third show with Imagine Youth Theater, Pinecrest senior Clark Sutphin excitedly steps into the spotlight.
“I’m learning a lot from it and having fun with it. So that’s good!” Sutphin said, and encourages students on the fence about auditioning for future musicals, “Even if there’s a little part of you that wants to do, just go and do it… Like IYT says, just sing, Happy Birthday. The act of you going out and doing it can open more doors than you can imagine.”
Another Pinecrest senior wrapping up her tenure with Imagine Youth Theater is Anabella Martin, in the role of Pippin’s conniving and beguiling stepmother. Fastrada.
Martin began her time with Imagine Youth Theater four years ago in High School Musical JR. and has grown as a performer from Sven the reindeer, in Frozen JR., to playing Sarena, in Legally Blonde, Val, in A Chorus Line, and now Fastrada.
“One of our directors has really helped me understand my type as a performer – I know what to study and what to look for when I am looking for roles. I’ve learned hard work and dedication,” Martin added, “and I’ve learned to be my full self.”
Also a senior and part of Pippin’s royal family is Elijah Brown, playing preening stepbrother, Lewis. A student at North Moore High School, Brown recently was recognized with an Excellence in Acting award at this fall’s North Carolina Theater Conference (NCTC) festival, and he returns for his seventh production with Imagine Youth Theater.
Brown recalls that he started acting in sixth grade after feeling like sports were not a great fit. “Once I stepped in the theater, it was just on.”
Not intimidated by a new challenge, Brown recently began dance instruction on an Imagine Youth Theater scholarship with Gary Taylor Dance, the nonprofit organization’s affiliate.
“It’s okay to pursue something different no matter what area you come from,” Brown said. He is looking forward to a career in film and has recently committed to Western Carolina University’s acting program.
Bringing this talented cast and Pippin’s elements of music, dance and circus together are director Kimberly Fielder-Jones, choreographer Clifton Samuels, music director Whitney Sipowicz, and guest conductor Kirsten Foyles.
Recently recognized by NCTC with the 2021 K-12 Theatre Arts Instructor Award, Fielder-Jones has been a long-time pillar of Imagine Youth Theater’s program. This is Samuels’ sixth production with Imagine Youth Theater. He joined Pippin’s creative team straight from Broadway and the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire. Musical instruction has been deftly handled by Sipowicz, who will be supported on maternity leave for the production by Foyles.
Imagine Youth Theater’s students celebrate the high production values of their shows – “Every year it gets bigger and better” – however, it is the friendships they find in the program that bring them back, said Martin. “I found some of my best friends at IYT, my life-long friends.”
Brown agreed, especially regarding the mix of students from private, public, and home schools from as far away as Greensboro. “It’s great, really great! I’ve got to make friends with people I’d probably never have had the opportunity to meet here. I really appreciate all the time I spend at IYT for that.”
Imagine Youth Theater’s performances of Pippin are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12 and 13, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Due to adult themes, this play is most appropriate for children ages 12 and up. Tickets are available at www.taylordance.org and at the door. In accordance with SCC and BPAC protocols, masks are required for the audience and seating is limited to 70% capacity.
Imagine Youth Theater is a not-for-profit organization. Their performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. (grades 2-8) will be at the Moore Montessori Community School, in Southern Pines, Feb. 26. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, see www.taylordance.org.
For upcoming productions, Imagine Youth Theater will be holding auditions for Into the Woods JR. (grades 2-9) and The Diviners as a one-act play (grades 9-12) on March 1 and 3. Auditions for the Summer Stock Theater productions of Matilda JR. (grades 2-8) and Grease (grades 8-12) will be June 7 and 9. For more information, visit www.taylordance.org/imagine-youth-theater/workshops/ and on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/imagineyouththeater.
