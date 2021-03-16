Many readers learned these little ditties watching television on Saturday mornings, starting in the 1970s: “Conjunction Junction,” “Interplanet Janet” and “I’m Just a Bill.” These and many others comprise “Schoolhouse Rock,” which taught children (and perhaps some adults) about multiplication, grammar, science, money, Earth and America.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.!” is a 60-minute version of the original musical adaption, which premiered in 1993. The Pinecrest Players will present the show streaming online Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Streaming information and tickets are available at pinecrestplayers.com.
Adam Faw, director of the Pinecrest Players, says he actually had this show in his “back pocket.”
“I worked with this show back when I was doing summer theater camps through the Arts Council of Moore County,” he says. “Judy Osborne and I co-directed it, and we had an absolute blast.”
Faw says that the music is fun and catchy.
“Even though the original episodes came out in the 1970s, my kids in classes today still know it,” he says. “Their teachers used it when they were growing up.”
Faw says another reason for selecting this show is that it is flexible and low stress, for both him and the students.
“This has been a hard year, and it’s still hard,” he says. “I didn’t want a show that was going to stress the students out, or stress me out.”
Faw says the ensemble-based production allows more students to have their spotlight moments.
“Each song has a different student as the lead,” he says.
Social distancing is another reason “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” is a good choice.
“Other than one character, the cast is split into three ensembles, with no more than 10 actors per ensemble,” Faw says.
The stage is taped off in a 6- by 6-foot grid so that the actors can always be aware of their spacing.
“Our stage is large enough that we can do some pretty fun choreography while still staying socially distanced,” Faw says.
Elizabeth Fowle is the choreographer of the production; Jamie Barnes, a teacher at Pinecrest, is serving as assistant director; and Kirsten Foyles is the vocal director.
“Elizabeth has been doing an incredible job as always,” Faw says. “This is the second year for both Kirsten and Jamie working with us, although last year we didn’t get to see a finished product for ‘Matilda’. They are both doing amazing work; we love having them on board.”
Ayla Rodriguez is the dance captain for the production.
“It’s my job to take detailed notes about each number and to clean up all of the dances in the show,” she says. “It’s a bit odd attending multiple rehearsals with different people each day, but it does make working with a group easier, as there aren’t as many individual parts to have to remember and go over.”
Rodriguez, who also has a solo with “A Noun Is a Person, Place or Thing,” says that it has been interesting dealing with all of the COVID protocols, especially because theater is usually such an intimate art form.
“I, among other students in leadership positions, have to take on the responsibility sometimes of making sure that everyone is socially distancing and taking precautions because it can be easy to forget that this isn’t a normal year,” she says. “It’s also been difficult for everyone, myself included, to create new friendships with those we aren’t familiar with. While it is possible to approach people and make new friends, it’s hard to create genuine connections from 6 feet apart. But no matter what difficulties the new protocols cause, I’m just thankful that we have the opportunity to be onstage again, working on our craft.”
Lydia Bonecutter is the stage manager for “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” She says she enjoys both being onstage as well as backstage, although she doesn’t plan to pursue a career in theater.
“I do plan on being active in theater throughout college,” she says It is a fun creative outlet for me, and I enjoy it too much to completely leave theater after high school.”
Freshman Bella Fernandes is the soloist for “Three Is a Magic Number.” She says has been doing theater for as long as she can remember. The family recently moved here from New Jersey.
“I had no idea what theater would like look in a new state during a pandemic,” she says. “I remember doing my research and looking at the school’s theater program and website, since my diehard theater kid spirit saw the program as the No. 1 priority, and saw the videos of ‘Matilda’ at rehearsal,” Fernandes says. “They were absolutely fantastic.”
Fernandes says she is grateful to get the opportunity to perform under these circumstances.
“It’s more challenging to adapt to acting with masks,” she says. “A lot of the time, I’ll find myself mid-scene or mid-song like ‘OMG, I’m smiling and living my best life and really working my face.’ Then I realize that the audience can’t see a solid three-quarters of my face.”
She adds that singing was a challenge since sound was cut off by the masks, and the actors struggled on timing because they couldn’t see each other’s mouths.
“Mr. Faw came up with the idea to record the vocals separately from the performance,” Fernandes says. “This helped tremendously.”
Faw says that one of his first challenges was tackling the sound, specifically how to record it live, while the actors were dancing and moving around, through masks.
“After talking with our vocal director and our production crew, Rock-It Productions, we came up with the idea of pre-recording all of the sound — the songs, the dialogue, everything,” he says. “That allowed us to have multiple takes, to equal out the sound the way we wanted it and have a good, clear audio track to work with,” he says.
Faw says that during the video recording, those audio tracks went straight into the camera as well as to speakers on stage so that the actors can hear everything they recorded earlier and sync up their movements and gestures to the track.
“And since everyone in the cast is wearing a mask, we don’t have to worry about syncing the lips up perfectly,” he says. “Perry Davis, of Davis Video, recorded the show from multiple camera angles, and we worked with him to edit together a final product.”
Faw says virtual performances won’t be going away after the pandemic ends.
“I think it’s wonderful that theater is embracing technology this way,” he says. “What comes to mind first is ‘Hamilton’ streaming on Disney+. ‘Hamilton’ is an amazing live production, but I never got to see the original cast. And there are many, many people who don’t have the ability to see a show like that live. Doing this makes the show so much more accessible to new audiences.”
Of course, Faw welcomes being able to have live audiences, once it’s safe to do so.
“There will always be something amazing and special about a live performance that just can’t be duplicated on a screen,” he says. “But there are so many obstacles that may stand in the way of someone seeing their kid in a production.”
Faw sees a day where a camera will be set up on opening night of a performance with a live audience, and audience members who aren’t able to attend in person can pay for a virtual ticket to watch the live stream.
“Opening theater to larger audiences, and making it more accessible, is always a good thing,” he says.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.