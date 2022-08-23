Kicking off this column is the moving story of 10-year-old Rae and how she navigates life after her mother doesn’t return home.
“A Million Things,” by Emily Spurr (Berkley), introduces readers to Rae and her dog, Splinter. Rae and her mother have their regular routines, which includes her mother’s (usually) short disappearances to clear her head. Self-reliant, Rae soldiers on until Mum’s return.
However, this time Mum doesn’t return. Rae keeps on doing what she knows she must: taking care of the house, going to school, buying groceries and more.
After a few days, Lettie, the nosy old lady from next door, expresses her concern. Rae, who has so far managed to elude any questions from authority figures, tries to put her off, so Lettie is careful to offer her help in small bits. After a few days, the youngster and her elderly friend begin to forge a friendship of sorts.
I thought this was a well-written book, and the story sucked me in immediately. I wanted to see what happened to Rae, Splinter and Lettie.
In a thriller set in London in the 1800s, barrister William Snopes is paid a call by Lady Madeleine Jameson, a struggling heiress.
In the “The Barrister and the Letter of Marque,” by Todd M. Johnson (Bethany House), Madeleine, in an attempt to save their estate, invested in a merchant brig. She had been told that the ship had been given a Letter of Marque authorizing the ship’s captain to seize the cargo of French traders operating illegally in the Indian Sea. But when the ship returns to London, the captain is arrested for piracy, and the letter is nowhere to be found.
Snopes can’t resist a lady in distress, plus he is fascinated with the story. He decides to take the case, not realizing that he is about to make some enemies.
A good read with great dialogue.
“Bad Moon Rising,” by John Galligan (Atria Books), features Sheriff Heidi Kick, whose territory is Bad Axe County, Wis. They are having a record heat wave (sounds like Moore County), and Heidi has a dead body to deal with. The young man was homeless, and the medical examiner says that he was buried alive.
The heat continues and so does the body count. And Heidi is also in the middle of a re-election campaign, complete with rumors about her family.
Leroy Fanta, editor of the local paper and a Vietnam veteran, thinks the case may be related to a reclusive man who has been writing crazy letters to the paper’s opinion section over the years.
Fanta, who is fighting heart and liver problems, makes a last ditch effort to help Sheriff Kick. This is a gritty, page-turning read.
For a little deeper read try “The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women,” by Nancy Marie Brown (St. Martin’s Press).
In the 1800s, a Viking burial site was discovered in Birka, Sweden. It had a Viking ship, weapons, horses and riding accessories, and archaeologists classified it as the burial of a man (since there were weapons). Then, of course, there was no such thing as DNA testing. In 2017, scientists decided to do a DNA study of the bones and were shocked to discover that the skeleton was that of a female. Brown discusses what life must have been like at that time for this warrior woman.
Using real stories and details from Viking times, Brown makes up a possible life story for the woman. Much was learned from the burial site.
It’s a combination of nonfiction and fiction that would interest any history lover.
Faye M. Dasen retired from the position of features editor on The Pilot last December.
