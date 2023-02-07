This is a highly unlikely love story: a glorious story of us here in the heart of the Sandhills.
For folks who prefer perusing good news, it’s the icing on the cake. In an age characterized by a cancel culture where opposites get attacked, it’s a true story of a chancel culture where opposites yet attract.
This Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Pinehurst United Methodist Women invite the public to their sixth biennial Chocolate Festival, at Pinehurst UMC, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Admission is free!
Words alone cannot convey the Chocolate Festival’s aura any more than they can, say, conjure the feeling of being in love.
Don’t think that chocolate is a substitute for love! Love is a substitute for chocolate.
— Miranda Ingram
When we don’t have the words, chocolate speaks volumes.
— Joan Bauer
Saturday’s gala affair promises to be the most zestful festival yet. Hundreds of meticulously prepared scrumptious cakes, cookies, confections, sweets, and treats chocolate lovers dream about — plus an array of sumptuous chocolate-themed gifts — will be magnificently showcased. Exhibits suitable for various age groups; local gourmet chefs’ cooking and decorating demonstrations; participation in a silent auction (until noon); and relaxing at the doughnut and hot chocolate bar add to the experience’s uniquely joyous ambience.
It’s the perfect opportunity to select an exquisitely tasteful valentine for that special someone in your life … and/or to treat yourself to a delectable dish. Sales proceeds (less 10 percent that help fund Pinehurst UMC’s missions and ministries) support designated local and regional nonprofits that assist disadvantaged women and children.
Back in 2010, Pinehurst UMC women gathered to conceive a seasonally timely yet spiritually timeless event they could make (on) their own, curate, and invite the Moore community to attend. The ladies sought to share God’s love, strengthen relationships, and raise funds for agencies serving the community’s needy.
Cathy Bollenbacher’s brainchild — an oddly Godly coupling of chocolate’s sinful deliciousness and the group’s grinful ambitiousness — saddled her with the task of pitching the Festival to Pinehurst UMC’s then fully officious pastor, David Banks. He was mystified by the idea, unsure whether Bollenbacher was cheerily prescient or eerily pixilated. (Remember, people, these are Methodists….).
Propitiously, Rev. Banks appreciated mystery’s integral (albeit invisible and inexplicable) involvement in miracles. Fast forward five festivals, and the promise of the women’s proposal has panned out. Over $81,000 has been donated to their chosen charities.
Chocolate is happiness you can eat.
— Ursula Kohaupt
My soul’s had enough chicken soup. Now it wants chocolate.
— Anonymous
By Saturday afternoon, the planning, preparation, orchestration and execution of this community jubilation will have, in toto, involved 110-plus church members’ 2,000-plus volunteered hours. They unanimously say it’s been a “labor of love.”
They’ve donated personal treasure to buy their ingredients and contributed culinary talent creating the savory goodies for sale throughout the church. (After the Festival’s doors close, a weary team will restore the church overnight for Sunday morning’s worship services and classes.)
The 2020 Chocolate Festival occurred before the pandemic’s ravages. Since then, some of the societal fabric that knits us together seems to have been ruptured by underlying forces we’re too polarized to impartially identify, let alone agree upon. The 2022 Festival was postponed until prudence permitted an indoor community celebration of this scope.
Pinehurst UMC’s women have worked devotedly to offer Festival attendees a hint of rapture as well as an opportunity to forge new friendships in recreative respite from the secular storm.
To angels, God gave wings. To humans,
chocolate.
— Anonymous
If there’s no chocolate in heaven, I’m not going.
— Jane Seakbrook
As my daughter and I exited the 2020 Chocolate Festival, a group of ebullient ladies squeezed themselves and their sundry gift-wrapped boxes of chocolates through the church’s doorway immediately ahead of us. We overheard them excitedly sharing impressions of their experience.
“That was amazing!” one enthused.
“I can’t wait,” another effused, “to have more fudge.”
“This has been, by far, the most fun I’ve ever had in a church!” gushed a third.
Come to Pinehurst UMC this Saturday and taste the fun for yourself. Because many items have soldout before closing time in past festivals, plan to arrive early.
Andy Fox resides in Pinehurst. This article is excerpted from his book “At His Word,” about Pinehurst UMC, that is to be published sometime this summer.
