The 82nd Airborne Division will host a holiday concert at the Crown Coliseum Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
The annual concert, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus, will also feature country music stars Craig Morgan, Michael Ray, Abby Anderson and Natalie Stovall, with a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The concert is open to members of the 82nd Airborne Division, other Fort Bragg organizations, and the local public. Tickets for the event are free and will be distributed directly to Paratroopers and other Fort Bragg units. Local businesses will also have tickets available free to the general public. Contact WKML 95.7 at www.wkml.com or call (910) 496-2000 for a list of participating businesses.
In accordance with Cumberland County mandates, attendees must show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to the event, and must wear a mask while in the coliseum.
Stovall, a world renowned fiddler and Grand Ole Opry on-air personality, will act as hostess for the event featuring traditional and popular holiday musical selections performed by Morgan, a U.S. Army and 82nd Airborne Veteran, Ray, and Anderson and accompanied by the 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus.
“This has been a challenging year for so many and we’ve asked a lot of our Paratroopers and their families,” said 82nd Airborne Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue. “We’ve invited some of the best talent Nashville has to offer to play alongside our band and chorus as a way to give back to our families for all they’ve given the nation.”
The stars will be available for a meet and greet and to take photos with fans from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for photos with kids. There will be many other photo opportunities and experiences for families prior to the concert.
