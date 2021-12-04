The 82nd Airborne Division will host a holiday concert at the Crown Coliseum Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

The annual concert, hosted by the 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus, will also feature country music stars Craig Morgan, Michael Ray, Abby Anderson and Natalie Stovall, with a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The concert is open to members of the 82nd Airborne Division, other Fort Bragg organizations, and the local public. Tickets for the event are free and will be distributed directly to Paratroopers and other Fort Bragg units. Local businesses will also have tickets available free to the general public. Contact WKML 95.7 at www.wkml.com or call (910) 496-2000 for a list of participating businesses.

In accordance with Cumberland County mandates, attendees must show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test from no more than 72 hours prior to the event, and must wear a mask while in the coliseum.

Stovall, a world renowned fiddler and Grand Ole Opry on-air personality, will act as hostess for the event featuring traditional and popular holiday musical selections performed by Morgan, a U.S. Army and 82nd Airborne Veteran, Ray, and Anderson and accompanied by the 82nd Airborne Band and Chorus.

“This has been a challenging year for so many and we’ve asked a lot of our Paratroopers and their families,” said 82nd Airborne Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue. “We’ve invited some of the best talent Nashville has to offer to play alongside our band and chorus as a way to give back to our families for all they’ve given the nation.” 

The stars will be available for a meet and greet and to take photos with fans from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for photos with kids. There will be many other photo opportunities and experiences for families prior to the concert.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days