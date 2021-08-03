Each year, the Arts Council of Moore County sends out a “Call to Artists” to enter its annual Fine Arts Festival in August.
“And each year we are amazed by the creativity and the number of the artists who participate,” says a spokesman. “This year is no different.” Hosted by the ACMC Board of Trustees, festival artists and guests are invited to an opening reception Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Campbell House, in Southern Pines.
In the event of rain or changes in COVID-19 guidelines, the opening and awards ceremony will be cancelled and winners will be announced in the media.
This year’s judge for the festival was Molly Boarati, assistant curator of the Nasher Museum of Art, who holds a master’s degree from Boston University, with a focus on Italian Renaissance art. Most of the artwork is for sale and will be on display at Campbell House Galleries through Aug. 27, and may be seen on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Fine Arts Festival began in 1980 with the goals to provide incentive for local artists to improve their techniques and a place to showcase their artwork. Since then, the festival has grown into a major art exhibit featuring works by professional and amateur artists from all over the country.
The festival includes an art competition where the entries are judged and $2,800 in cash prizes and ribbons are awarded.
“You are also invited to vote for the Lee Barrett “People’s Choice” Award, which will be announced after Aug. 24,” says the spokesman.
In addition, local businesses and private individuals were invited to support the festival artists by providing Purchase Awards, which means they agreed in advance, to purchase a piece of art, this further supporting the artists and the Arts Council.
“The Arts Council of Moore County thanks our generous sponsors of the festival: Artists League of the Sandhills; Brownback and Thomasson, CPC, PLLC; Charles Schwab; Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Pete and Doris Gulley, Gulley’s Garden Center; ParsecFinancial Wealth Management; Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines; Robbins, May and Rich LLP; and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.
The galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For additional information, call the Arts Council at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.