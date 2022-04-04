The Pinehurst Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale fundraiser Sunday, April 24, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Back by popular demand, the Club will continue its streamlined pickup at Green Haven Plant Farm, 255 Green Haven Lane, in Carthage, with several special selections and opportunities.
This year’s plant selections are especially outstanding. In addition to its signature plant, Tri-Color Mandevilla – available locally only through PGC – the sale will feature two new sun-loving additions: The White Angelonia, which produces a beautiful profusion of flowers all summer long. The new Blue/Purple Fan Flower blooms tirelessly from spring through well into the fall. Both new additions require very little, if any, maintenance. PGC is also bringing back its popular, priced-to-sell selection of Begonias, Geraniums, Impatiens, Lantana, Penta, Vinca and hanging baskets of Bougainvillea and Torenia.
Customers can now view the colorful chart of many available plants and place pre-orders now through April 15 by visiting pinehurstgardenclub.com, ordering through PGC members, or by calling Marcia Kuzniar at (910) 315-2007.
On the day of sale, pre-orders will be delivered conveniently to customers’ vehicles. Customers will also have the option to park and shop an even wider variety of native plants, herbs, perennials, and more. Master Gardeners will be on-site to answer gardening questions.
These hardy plants will cast an ever-blooming rainbow of colors across our local beautiful home gardens, while sale proceeds benefit the PGC scholarship fund and local beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community. It’s a win-win for customers and community, as the Pinehurst Garden Club celebrates 40 Years of Growing Together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.