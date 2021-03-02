The Arts Council of Moore County is celebrating 25 years of presenting Moore County’s largest youth art exhibit, the Young People’s Fine Arts Festival (YPFAF).
The exhibit features the best artwork of more than 300 Moore County students in grades K-12 from public, private, charter and home schools. Middle and high school students participating in the festival compete for awards in the following categories: drawing, painting, digital art and photography, mixed media, 3D and printmaking. Elementary school students are able to earn honorable mentions.
There are also awards for the elementary, middle and high schools with the best body of work.
All artwork will be on display March 5-26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays and Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The awards ceremony for middle and high school awardees is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, via Facebook Live only: at www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.
“We encourage the community to come on out and view our incredible youth talent that we have here in Moore County,” says Chris Dunn, executive director.
The exhibit can be viewed at the Arts Council’s Campbell House Galleries located at 482 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. There is no admission charge to view the exhibit. Masks are required.
The sponsors for this event include 195 American Fusion Cuisine, Cooper Ford, First Bank, Frank Maser and Co., Marion and John Gaida, Mockingbird on Broad, Nature’s Own and Whistle Stop Press.
For more information about the exhibit, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-2787 or visit the website at www.MooreArt.org.
