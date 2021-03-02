The Arts Council of Moore County is celebrating 25 years of presenting Moore County’s largest youth art exhibit, the Young People’s Fine Arts Festival (YPFAF).

The exhibit features the best artwork of more than 300 Moore County students in grades K-12 from public, private, charter and home schools. Middle and high school students participating in the festival compete for awards in the following categories: drawing, painting, digital art and photography, mixed media, 3D and printmaking. Elementary school students are able to earn honorable mentions.

There are also awards for the elementary, middle and high schools with the best body of work.

All artwork will be on display March 5-26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays and Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The awards ceremony for middle and high school awardees is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, via Facebook Live only: at www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.

“We encourage the community to come on out and view our incredible youth talent that we have here in Moore County,” says Chris Dunn, executive director.

The exhibit can be viewed at the Arts Council’s Campbell House Galleries located at 482 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. There is no admission charge to view the exhibit. Masks are required.

The sponsors for this event include 195 American Fusion Cuisine, Cooper Ford, First Bank, Frank Maser and Co., Marion and John Gaida, Mockingbird on Broad, Nature’s Own and Whistle Stop Press.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-2787 or visit the website at www.MooreArt.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days