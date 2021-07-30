House in Horseshoe

The Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on the steps at House in the Horseshoe

The House in the Horseshoe will host a living history event on Aug. 7, commemorating the 240th anniversary of the militia skirmish that took place at the Alston House.

“While there will not be a battle reenactment this year, there will be plenty to see during the event,” says a spokesman.

Visitors will be able to speak with interpreters about life in the 18th century, walk through militia camps, and hear presentations throughout the day. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 7, with a wreath laying ceremony led by the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Many chapters of SAR, DAR and CAR and Revolutionary War Color Guard unit will be participating.

The event will also feature tours of the downstairs of the Alston House, where bullet holes are still in the walls. According one veteran of the fight, “We were in the house some in each story …” and the walls reflect his account.

Ongoing demonstrations will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds. The event is free.

Located at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford, House in the Horseshoe is 16 miles west of Sanford off N.C. 42 and 10 miles north of Carthage on the Carbonton-Carthage Road.

The house was built in 1772 by Philip Alston. During the American Revolution Alston proved a fiery leader for the Whig cause. In 1781 the Alston house was the site of militia skirmish between the owner, Whig Col. Philip Alston, and Loyalist Col. David Fanning.

From 1798 to 1814 the House in the Horseshoe, under the name Retreat, was home to another Patriot leader and four-time North Carolina governor, Benjamin Williams.

