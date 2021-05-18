The formula is simple: 100 Guys x $100 = $10,000. Three local nonprofits x 3 minutes = 9 minutes. One vote, and a local charity walks away with $10,000.
Giving back to the community, being a force of change and building relationships highlights the passion of this group of Moore County men. These are compassionate men from all quadrants of the Sandhills who weren’t going to let COVID-19 restrictions stand in the way. Rather than meet in person they used technology and YouTube to get the message out.
On April 28, 100 Moore Men “convened” for their fourth event. The gathering was hosted on YouTube, with a watch party on the lawn at Pinehurst United Methodist Church.
“Spirits were high, especially since our focus was ib three amazing charities that were hit hard by COVID,” says a spokesman.
The three charities the men received information from, and voted on were Bethany House, Meals On Wheels of the Sandhills and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina (Sandhills Team).
“The expectations were to reach the $10,000 goal, and with a virtual event, we were not sure we would make it,” says the spokesman. “The men of Moore County stepped up — big. Through their philanthropic giving, they were able to raise $10,000 for The Bethany House and $1,800 for Meals On Wheels of the Sandhills and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.
Every dollar means a lot to the charities who receive them, and the money is always put back into the community, which is the most important part.
Aaron Landry, a member of the 100 Moore Men, said “Hopefully, this meeting was the last virtual meeting we'll have. There is just something about the energy of coming together in person to meet each other and the representatives of local organizations.”
After being announced as the primary award winner, the executive director of the Southern Pines Bethany House, Paige Ingram said, “I tell my girls don’t quit five minutes before the miracle happens. Well this is just one more example of miracles that happen in this community.”
As with many nonprofits who rely on fundraisers this past year was tough. That money will go a long way towards replacing the Bethany House van that passed inspection, but barely.
For additional information, visit https://100mooremen.weebly.com
The event Video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3_oxsLTQtk
