TEASER Carthage, Town Flag
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAYMIE BAXLEY/THE PILOT

People in Carthage are being asked to conserve water amid “early signs of drought,” according to an advisory shared with residents and business owners on Wednesday.

“While we are not at an alarmingly low rate yet, we are concerned about our reserve water supply should the situation worsen,” Allen Smith, director of public works for the town, wrote in the advisory. “In looking ahead to ensure our supply stays as readily available as possible during this time, we are asking all of the citizens of our town to voluntarily reduce your normal water usage by 5 percent until further notice.”

Citing guidance from the N.C. Division of Water Resources, Smith wrote that residents are encouraged to limit landscape irrigation to “a maximum of 1 inch per week” and to wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, among other voluntary restrictions. He noted that residents who fail to follow the guidelines will not be fined or given citations.

“We are hopeful that with the help of our citizens we can ensure the supply stays sufficient through this dry spell,” Smith wrote.

The current weather forecast calls for a 46 percent chance of rain in Carthage on Saturday. There is a 36 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days