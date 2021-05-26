People in Carthage are being asked to conserve water amid “early signs of drought,” according to an advisory shared with residents and business owners on Wednesday.
“While we are not at an alarmingly low rate yet, we are concerned about our reserve water supply should the situation worsen,” Allen Smith, director of public works for the town, wrote in the advisory. “In looking ahead to ensure our supply stays as readily available as possible during this time, we are asking all of the citizens of our town to voluntarily reduce your normal water usage by 5 percent until further notice.”
Citing guidance from the N.C. Division of Water Resources, Smith wrote that residents are encouraged to limit landscape irrigation to “a maximum of 1 inch per week” and to wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, among other voluntary restrictions. He noted that residents who fail to follow the guidelines will not be fined or given citations.
“We are hopeful that with the help of our citizens we can ensure the supply stays sufficient through this dry spell,” Smith wrote.
The current weather forecast calls for a 46 percent chance of rain in Carthage on Saturday. There is a 36 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
