More than two months after two power substations were attacked in Moore County, the investigation remains active, and now has an added bonus for anyone who can direct investigators in the right direction to make an arrest.
The FBI Charlotte field office announced Friday the offering of an award of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in two different North Carolina substation attacks. Along with the attacks in Moore County that left approximately 45,000 Duke Energy customers without power, a shooting that occurred in Randolph County that damaged an EnergyUnited substation in the western part of the county on Jan. 17 is also being investigated by the FBI.
“Agents are continuing to work with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases,” a press release from the FBI said. “At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.”
Shelley Lynch, a public affairs specialist for the FBI's Charlotte Division, said that rewards are a standard part of ongoing investigations.
"If we believe a reward may prompt someone to come forward with information, we will offer one," she said.
A $75,000 reward was posted jointly by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the state and county governments days after the attack in December. The reward is for anyone who can provide information “leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible” of the attacks to the West End and Carthage substation sites.
Anyone with information should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444, or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
“There’s still folks out there that know what’s happening. It’s just a matter of if they are willing to come forth and give us the information,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said last month.
