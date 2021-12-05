A High Point man is dead after a single-vehicle accident Sunday in West End.
The incident occurred just before noon on N.C. 211 near the intersection of Dead Man Curve Road. First responders found Justin Eugene Jennings, 20, entrapped in his vehicle. It is believed he Jennings was traveling north and veered off the road, striking several trees before his vehicle came to a stop in an embankment. A second person who has not been identified was also injured in the accident.
Jennings died from his injuries, N.C. State Police confirmed. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
