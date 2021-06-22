Farm School on Wheels is a mobile farm training program that provides agribusiness professional development and training to North Carolina's farmers.
Clicksuasion Labs will host a local ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed., June 23 at 9 a.m., at their offices in Pinehurst, to commemorate the new Farm School on Wheels recreational vehicle.
“Farm School is launching their mobile farm training to provide learning opportunities for farmers at every stage. It’s easy to feel isolated when building a farm and finding assistance that is relevant to your challenges, zone, crop and livestock is difficult. Farm School on Wheels provides a mobile solution to agricultural education,” said Katana Lemelin, Clicksuasion Labs digital media consultant.
Roxanne Reed, Farm School’s founder and CEO, said the program’s purpose is to teach, advise and develop agricultural entrepreneurs. Trusted advocates guide individuals through the steps of running a farm business and financial planning with one-on-one technical support.
“Farm School on Wheels is pledged to implement agriculture business management and entrepreneurship programs in a way that reduces the challenges for agri-preneurs and fosters a greater North Carolina farming community,” Reed said.
Granit Training Group partnered with NC Cooperative Extension, Visit NC, and Small Business Center Network (SBCN), among other partners, to provide rural and mobile access to business and financial planning, training and resources.
Farmers and businesses are invited to participate in a six-module program called “The Business of Farming” -- at no cost.
Agribusinesses have a significant impact on the economic vitality of Southeastern North Carolina and throughout the state, said Jerry Coleman, SBCN regional director and senior director of Cape Fear Community College’s Business and Industry Services.
“Agribusinesses are the state’s third largest economic driver contributing more than $17 billion dollars annually in revenue and represent 17 percent of total employment,” Coleman said. “That is why the SBCN is committed to offering agribusiness support services including training and business counseling to help prospective farmers get started and existing farmers to grow their business and become sustainable. The Farm School on Wheels is the best resource available to reach and support as many agribusiness communities as possible.”
Janice Rojas, Farm School on Wheels consultant, said it has been exciting to see “such an impactful program” take off.
“This program is closing the gap and filling a need for businesses and the fact that now we get to come to them,” Rojas said. “It’s also been amazing to see the great collaboration with our partners and how we’ve all come together to serve farmers across North Carolina and beyond. I feel proud to be a part of all of it and can’t wait to see what's in store in the future!”
