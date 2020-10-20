One-stop voting for the general election kicked off Thursday in Moore County and concludes on Halloween, which is Oct. 31.
If you’re a first-time voter or if you normally only vote on Election Day, the one-stop process might seem confusing. We’re here to help with answers to some questions you may have about one-stop voting.
Where can I vote?
The county’s four one-stop voting sites include:
• Moore County Agricultural Center at 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage
• Pinehurst Community Center at 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst
• Vass Town Hall at 140 S. Alma St. in Vass
• Recreation Station at 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen
You may cast your ballot at any of the four polling places during the one-stop voting period. Curbside voting is available at each location for individuals who are elderly or disabled.
When can I vote?
All four one-stop voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
If you wait to cast you ballot on Election Day, which is Nov. 3, you can only vote at your assigned polling place.
Do I need ID?
If you’re already registered to vote in Moore County, you are not required to show ID. An election worker will find your name and address in the county’s voter rolls to make sure you receive the appropriate ballot.
How many different ballots are there?
Depending on where you live, you will receive one of three ballots.
Most Moore County residents will receive the ballot covering Congressional District 9 and N.C. House District 52. That ballot looks like this:
People who live in Carthage and parts of the Robbins, Westmoore and DHR (Deep River, High Falls, Ritter) precincts will receive the ballot covering Congressional District 8 and N.C. House District 78. That ballot looks like this:
People who live in Vass, Cameron, Little River, Bensalem and parts of the Robbins, Westmoore, Eureka and Eastwood precincts will receive the ballot covering Congressional District 8 and N.C. House District 52. That ballot looks like this:
What if I’ve never voted before?
Not a problem. True to its name, one-stop voting allows you to register to vote and cast your ballot at the same time.
In order to register, you must complete a short form and show proof of residency to an election worker. This can be done with any of the following documents:
• North Carolina driver’s license
• Photo identification issued by a government agency that includes both your name and address
• Copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, of paycheck that includes both your name and address.
Who can vote early?
Any person who has lived in Moore County for over 30 days and will be at least 18 years old on Election Day. If you have been convicted of a felony, you must complete the terms of your sentence before voting.
What's being done to reduce my risk of exposure to the coronavirus?
All of the county’s one-stop polling sites are requiring voters to maintain social distance, and plexiglas partitions have been set up to shield voters and poll workers from the respiratory droplets that spread the virus.
Can I use my phone while filling out my ballot?
If you want to know where a candidate stands on a certain issue, you can use your phone inside the voting booth to look up information.
You are not allowed to snap a picture of your selections. It’s against state law to photograph or record video of a voted ballot.
What if I feel harassed or intimidated?
Voter intimidation is a federal crime. If you feel harassed or intimidated at a polling place, you should immediately notify the nearest election official wearing a blue vest.
