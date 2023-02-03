Moore County Board of Education Chairman Robert Levy is "critically ill" and receiving care at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, according to a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday by his wife, Linda Levy.
"We want to thank our friends, neighbors, colleagues, family and the community at large for your generous support, well-wishes and prayers during this very difficult time," reads the statement, signed by both Robert and Linda Levy. "We are very optimistic that over the coming days and weeks he will continue to regain his strength."
The statement goes on to say that that Levy plans to "remain informed and available" until he can return to the school board. In the interim, his role as chair will be filled by vice-chair, David Hensley.
Moore County Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair said earlier this week that Hensley had been acting as board chair for about 10 days and that the district had not been given an indication of when Levy might return to active board involvment. A meeting of the board's policy committee, which Levy also chairs, was scheduled Jan. 24 but has been postponed indefinitely.
When reached by The Pilot on Friday, Hensley said that Levy underwent a procedure on Thursday after two weeks in the hospital.
"The procedure went well and it appears that Bob has turned the corner and is recovering," he said. "We look forward to Bob's return after his full recovery."
Levy, a former chair of the Moore County Republican Party, is in the middle of his first term on the school board. He was elected chair by the sitting board members this past December.
