A family of four died in a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer that shut down northbound U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line for more than two hours on Friday evening, according to the authorities that reported to the scene.
The State Highway Patrol reports that Tesmond Thomas, 28, Latanya Jones, 26, Levi Thomas, 6, and Judah Thomas, 4, were the victims all riding in the same Honda Accord sedan that hydroplaned going southbound, crossed the median and struck the tractor-trailer in the northbound lane. The wreck occurred around 4 p.m., according to Pinebluff Fire Assistant Chief David Alston.
There was significant damage to the tractor-trailer, but the driver, Tamerio Epps, suffered only minor injuries from the wreck.
The wreck shut down both northbound lanes and one lane going southbound until authorities were able to remove the wrecked vehicles. Both directions of travel were opened up shortly after 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.