You can party in person or participate online in this year’s Dreams 4 All fall fundraiser to be held Thursday, Oct 8, 4-8:30 p.m. at Cooper Auto Choice in Southern Pines.
“We are aiming to raise $30,000,” said organizer Keith Moneymaker. “100 percent of all monies raised this year goes to support the Dreams 4 All Foundation to ensure that no one has to sleep on the floor.”
Event sponsors include Cooper Auto Choice, J Signs and Graphics, and The Sly Fox, with additional sponsorships from Alpha Warranty Services and Hamilton Properties.
This year’s event will be the biggest yet, Moneymaker said, with Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, Reverie Cocktails, axe throwing games, live DJ JB, Tony Barnes, and a special DanceFit class with Brandi Martin. Tickets include food provided by The Sly Fox, beer from Southern Pines Brewing, and wine or soda.
The silent auction opens for bidding online Oct. 1 at this link: https://one.bidpal.net/Dreams4all
All auction items will also be on display at the event. Bidding will close Oct. 8. You can pick out the perfect present and get a jump on the holiday season, and give the gift of sleep.
Moneymaker is the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More in Southern Pines and Sanford. He was initially inspired to deliver mattresses to needy families in the wake of Hurricane Matthew and established Dreams 4 All to sustain that mission. Since 2016, the local nonprofit has distributed over 1,700 new or reused/sanitized mattresses to needy families and fire departments across the Sandhills.
Regular tickets are available for $20 at www.TicketMeSandhills, or $30 will also hold your spot for the DanceFit class. Children under 12 years may attend the event free.
For more information about Dreams 4 All or to make a donation, visit sweetdreamsnc.com/foundation/
