Standing recently in the lobby of the Southern Pines Police Department, Officer Greg Powers felt something he hadn’t felt since July.
There he was, holding a canvas painting that had taken a more than 2,300-mile trek across the country. The subject of the painting: Powers’ former K-9 partner, Jaxx, who died in late July.
The artwork was free-hand drawn and then painted by Officer Sylvia Parker from the Seattle Police Department. She presented the painting to Powers, former Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme and now current Chief Nick Polidori while coming to the area to visit a family member stationed at Fort Bragg recently.
“When I looked at it, all the memories, all the pain from that night and all the fun that we had, it was so realistic, just the details that she did,” Powers said. “I literally thought at any minute he was going to jump out of the painting.”
A forensic artist with the Seattle Police Department, Parker learned about the passing of Jaxx and put her artistic talents that she normally uses for work to capture the look of the fallen K-9 officer.
Jaxx was killed while training at the Southern Pines Public Works compound near U.S. 1 and was apparently struck by a vehicle. The 6-year-old black lab was one of a kind, Powers recalls, more than the fact that he was the only black lab the department had ever had as a K-9 officer.
One of three active Southern Pines K-9 at the time of his death, Jaxx was the first K-9 officer killed in the line of duty, Powers said. Jaxx was trained for narcotics and tracking work, and was introduced and administered the oath of office by then Mayor David McNeill on June 13, 2017.
Powers said he spoke with several officers and K-9 handlers across the country in the wake of Jaxx’s death, and the gift from Parker continued to show the camaraderie within the police family.
“When something like that happens, everybody in the family feels it. Even when it’s a little four-legged friend, they’re still a partner, they’re still a team member,” Powers said. “The blue family is not just something that’s in the department. It’s not just something that’s in the state, it’s nationwide.”
The current plan is to display the painting inside the police headquarters. A memorial of Jaxx is in Powers’ home.
“When we come down the stairs in the morning, he’s right there,” Powers said. “Like I tell everybody, he might be gone physically, but he’s always going to be with me no matter what. He’s always going to have my six.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.