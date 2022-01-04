Sandhills Community College congratulates the 422 students who distinguished themselves by earning grades that place them on the honors lists for fall semester 2021.
Sandhills Community College students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average with twelve or more semester hours of college-level work were placed on the President’s List for the fall semester of 2021. Those on the President’s List are: Michael Ahlheim, Maya Albayyari, Taylor Aldridge, Jadyn Allen, Kasie Allison, Crystal Amerman, Amanda Angeles-Cervantes, Michelle Anstey, Joseph Aubin, Neena Baker, Henry Baker, Brooke Ballard, Eli Barnes, Nicole Barnes, Lyric Barrett, Sirketa Baucom, Aubriana Bishop, Joseph Black, Gavin Blakely, Erin Blue, Hannah Bowers, Brielle Briggs, Mary Britt, Charlene Brown, Monica-Lynn Bryan, Breanna Burkett, Jeannette Burt, Hunter Byrd, Sara-Jane Carty, Lismarie Castro, Katelynn Coen, Emma Colasacco, Lucas Cole Mattson, Brandon Coleman, Isabella Contreras, Cindy Cook, Kayla Courdway, Aiden Crabill, Michaela Cummings, Hailee Curry, Christine Davis, Britta Douglas, Aaron Drake, Deborah Drake-Welch, Robert Ebel, Madison Elliott, Margaret Emmons, Brendan Evans, Keneisha Fagan, Tracey Faison, Christopher Farrell, Ryan Finch, Kordell Foland, Charles Fowler, Yuri Garcia-Leon, Nicholas Garner, Thomas Gilligan, Isabella Gipson, Ashton Glover, Logan Goins, Matheus Greenburg, Josiah Griswold, Mary Guevara, Elena Gurevich, Melissa Hall, Alon Hanani, Anna Hannum, Christin Hardi, Michelle Harris, Angela Haynes, Ethan Headen, Daniel Heath, Jholibet Hernandez Jaimes, Megumi Hickey, Curtis Hicks, Holly Hoblit, Emma Hogan, Eric Honrine, Shelby Hull, Ashley Hunt, Olivia Izotova, Donald Jacobs, Allison Johnson, Keturah Johnson, Kimora Jones, Ethan Jones, Kara Jordan, Taylor Jorinscay, Leah Joyce, Gabrielle Joyce, Shelby Kissell, Erich Krulder, Seungshik Lee, Emily Leupold, Amanda Lewis, Amber Locklear, Jacob Logwood, Savanna Lowery, Skyler Lyford, Anna Lyles, Dale Lynthacum, Madeline Mabe, Tabitha Magid, Mya Mallard, Isaiah Maness, Samantha Mann, Hayden Marks, Michaela Marti, Britta Martin, Julia Martinez, Lindsay McAulay, Skylar McAvoy, Max McBride, Elia McCullough, Levi McDonald, Lydia McGrath, Demetrice McNeill, Amanda McVerry, Alexis Miller, Rebecca Miller, Callie Moore, Trent Moss, Thi Nguyen, Gabrielle Norris, Luke O'Donnell, Emary Oakley, Heather Odum, Sadie Outen, Ian Pait, Kerri Paschal, Sheneka Patterson, MacKenzie Peden, Andrew Pekala, Charles Petty, Lauren Poe, Ryan Pollat, Sa'nya Polo, Kassandra Poole, Sidney Povish, Ryann Pulliam, Abigail Quick, Jacqueline Randall, Candace Reaves, Robert Remington, Luis Reyes, Kalani Rincon, Nishay Rios-Figueroa, Mariela Rodriguez, Jilian Rosas Negron, Felicia Ross, Ariel Rymoff, Esmeralda Sanchez, Giovanna Santos de Figueiredo, Twyla Sarroca, Katelyn Saunders, Alissa Sauter, Jedaiah Schilling, Chelsea Schlegel, Summer Schneider, Jerry Scott, Kelly Sheffield, Luke Shelton, Jessica Shorts, Lukas Smith, Charley Smith, Emily Smith, Molly Smith, Kendall Snyder, Sarah Snyder, Jennifer Stanifer, Emma Stegall, Kelly Steiner, Tamara Stevenson, Kenneth Stonerock, Annie Stroupe, Hacian Sutherland, Johne' Swinnie, Storm Tate, Franco Telles, Lauren Tresham, Paul Trevarrow, Shannon Trudeau, Leah Turk, Pirum Ung, Kailee Ursini, Caleb Valencia, Melissa Veatch, Heather Velazco, Erika Vogelsong, John Voncanon, Easton Wall, Joshua Walters, Elizabeth Ward, Cassidy Watson, Thaddeus Wenciker, Sandra Whiteside, Caley Williams, Carson Williams, Taylor Wirt, Jasmen Womble, Jordyn Wood, Jake Woods, Brenda Xiao, Stacey Yongue, Marquise Young, Nicholas Youngerman, and Deniz Zepeda.
The Sandhills Community College Dean’s List is made up of students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a C, and took twelve or more semester hours of college-level work during the fall semester of 2021. Those on the Dean’s List are: Holly Adams, Mazen Alowdi, Jose Alvardo, Nicholas Amanatidis, Christopher Anampa, Caroline Anderson, Holly Askins, Logan Ballantyne, Evelyn Ballard, Brittany Barham, Nolan Barto, Emily Berry, Timothy Bevard, Devin Blakely, Cara Blue, Will Blythe, Michelle Bobbitt, Jacob Bowbliss, Aimee Bradley, Keagan Brayboy, Rebecca Brock, Tyler Brokmeyer, Jammie Brooks Sr, Carissa Brost, Jillian Bryant, Ayla Buck, Rayvon Bullock, Noah Burton, Leanna Caddell, Logan Caldwell, Eryn Cameron, Nicholas Campbell, Emily Carson, Luzmaria Castellanos, Abigail Ceballos, Maximus Chavez, Jaxon Chavis, Celine Chavis, Melissa Chen, Trinity Cockman, Peyton Cogburn, Shelby Coleman, Anna Crissman, Gina Crowe, Vanesa Cunningham, Mariah Daffron, Zoe Dalton, Allison Daniel, Brynn Davis, Lathisa Davis, Sean Deam, Christopher Degraeve, Andrea Dela Cruz, Melissa Demus, Nickolas Dietterich, Dillon Drennan, Isabel Dumas, Dana Dutton, Kayley Dwyer, Tashika Edwards, Cassidie Edwards, Ethan Evans, Naomi Evans, Stephanie Flores, Janett Flores, Scotty Foley, Justin Francis, Madison Fullmer, Gladys Garcia, Mariana Garcia Vazquez, Andrew Garner, Charles Garrison, Natalie Geranen, Davan Godfrey, Kierston Godfrey, Travis Gorman, Joseph Granato, Carson Grant, Michael Graves, Allen Greene, Andrea Greene, William Griffie, Zeke Griffith, Destiny Hall, William Harris, Jordan Harris, Jackson Harris, Madison Hartsfield, Alyssa Hergert, Johana Hernandez-Rivera, Lauren Herron, Ryley Hill, Morgan Hill, Jacob Holden, Chandler Holmes, Jason Hough, Ethan Howery, Melissa Hunt, Ashley Hurler, Landon Hussey, Stephanie Ingram, Matthew Jackson, Matthew Johnson, Xaria Johnson, Madeline Jones, Joshua Joyce, Isabella Kessey, Maycee Kimball, Nicholas King, Lisa Kivett, Kristin Koonrad, Holly Kramer, Cayleigh Kruse, Ethan Kuehl, Sommer Lafell, Rebecca Lafell, David Langley, Amy Lara, Yamileth Lascano, Jered Leber, Yen-I Lee, Cayce Lockett, Kayla Locklear, Kaitlyn Locklear, Niya Locklear, Jessica Lopez, Lisbeth Lopez Garcia, Carol Lopez-Hernandez, Noah Lyons, Anthony Madrigal, Jillian Manzo, Naomi Marshall, Braeden Martens, Jessica Martinez Paz, MacKenzie Mason, Natalia McCullough, Mallory McDonald, Ethan McDuffie, Mieya McKendall, Joey McMullin, Savannah McNeill, Angela Merritt, Joshua Moffat, Casey Moreau, Jakob Motta, Demetrios Moutos, Matthew Nall, Jilian Negron, Kyle Nessner, Jesalyn Nobles, Morrissa Nunnery, Victoria Osorio, Easton Ostert, Ross Outen, Gordon Parker, Courtney Partridge, Rachel Patton, Andrew Paul, Ashley Perez, Chad Perkins, Solana Peterkin, Kaleigh Peterson, Abbiee Pierce, Emily Pittman, Dallas Poindexter, Ruben Prinsloo, Krystl Pullin, Leah Quillin, Ava-Meiying Ray, Mindy Ring, Bethany Roberts, Declan Roberts, Emma Rodgers, Deonnie Rodgers, Juaquin Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez-Vazquez, Logan Rogers, Ian Rogers, Anahi Sanchez, Fatoumatta Sankareh, Jeffrey Santana, Caden Schneider, Jonathan Schwartzbeck, Sarah Schwarz, Tyler Scott, Mackenzie Seace, London Shea, Wesli Smart, Steven Smith, Ethan Smith, Sarah Speel, Riley Staal, Kendall Stains, Averie Steele, Cali Stewart, Nicolas Sykes, Erin Tapley, D'Shawn Thomas, Melody Thomas, Frank Thompson, Bradon Thompson, Ja'quan Thurman, Abriel Wafford, James Waldo, Brianna Wallingford, Stephanie Waters-Maguire, Jesse Watson, Carter Whitaker, Caleb Whitaker, Michael Whitley, Darriell Williams, Nathan Willis, Matthew Wolf, Cidneigh Wooten, and Camron Zachary.
Spring Registration Spring Semester Curriculum classes will begin on January 10. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning January 10 and the second March 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. Continuing Education classes begin throughout the semester. New students to Sandhills who wish to take curriculum (college credit) classes will be awarded one free class for the spring semester. This a $311 value. A free health care plan will also be provided to all curriculum students. This is a $120 value. Students are to submit their application form through E-Forms (Student-Care-on-the-Go form). This special offer is not available to CCP students.
For all information about spring semester, go to www.sandhills.edu/spring22. CCP Classes for High School Students Local high school students can take classes at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
