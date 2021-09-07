Kyle Franz has done his best to channel the legendary Donald Ross on the dozens of “Ross Restoration” jobs for which he’s been hired. On his latest at the Southern Pines Golf Club, that means even rediscovering a “lost hole.”
Franz, one of the more sought-after names in the course restoration business, has old maps, sketches and photographs to work with, but part of his task has been making sure the authenticity and challenge of his “rehabs” stand up to the advancement of golf technology these past 100 years.
Over the last several years, Franz and his Southern Pines-based company have had a hand in the redesigns on local courses like Pinehurst No. 2, and he led the redesign at Mid Pines and Pine Needles courses. For the last eight months, his focus has been on one of Ross’ first designs built in the area, Southern Pines Golf Club.
“It’s definitely our most expansive project we’ve done to date in terms of the amount of men we’ve had on the project and the amount of shapers,” Franz said. “What we are trying to do is honor Ross’ work and just trust the history as much as anything. We follow the lead of either what he exactly had out there or what we think we would want to see today based on the change of technology with golf clubs and balls.”
The restoration is a part of the 18-month course improvement plan that Kelly Miller, CEO and president of the company that owns Southern Pines, Mid Pines and Pine Needles, had when Southern Pines was purchased from the Elks Club last summer.
Miller had long coveted the Southern Pines club and spent more than 15 years on efforts to buy it.
“We knew once we purchased it that, No. 1, it needed to have some things done and we wanted to have some things done to it,” Miller said. “It’s such a magnificent site. I’ve been a huge fan of it. I moved over here in 1981 and used to play over here a fair amount.”
Franz has been a common denominator for the company’s three Ross-designed courses. He did renovation work on Mid Pines in 2013 and followed up in 2016 with work on Pine Needles’ greens.
The work he has done at Southern Pines is as unique as the property the 1906 Ross design is located on.
“It goes without saying, with them having two great Ross courses and Kelly being such an aficionado of architecture and what not,” Franz said of his client. “They are ideal clients for a young architect. On these three golf courses, it doesn’t get any better than that. They’re three completely different challenges.”
All the changes will fully open to the public on Thursday.
Using What’s Available
Following what he believes were Ross’ ideals back in the early 20th century, Franz’s minimalistic restoration of the course didn’t require removing acres of rough around the property like has been done to several courses in the area.
Rather, Franz used the idea of widening the fairways, restoring bunkers to what they would have looked like nearly 100 years ago and letting the rest of the course consist of what grows naturally to allow limited maintenance work to the rough on this job.
Franz said minimalism was part of Ross’ style: “He would simply do fairways and whatever you’ve got around the perimeter is what you’ve got.”
The idea with this latest project is keeping with the style of course set up that was common in Ross' 1930s work.
The upkeep comes with a lot of the same techniques the course maintenance staff at Mid Pines and Pine Needles already have in place, but with some different twists in areas.
“We’re going to pretty much maintain just like Pine Needles and Mid Pines,” said David Fruchte, director of golf course maintenance for all three courses. “There’s a little bit more bunkers here than we have at Pine Needles and Mid Pines, and we might not even rake them. It’s going to be really rustic out here. It’s going to be a unique property and unique to maintain it too. It’s going to take us a couple years to figure out how to zone it in.”
Perhaps the biggest changes to the course comes on the greens that were transformed in the last few decades. The bentgrass green surfaces have been replaced with Mini Verde Bermuda greens, and also reworked by Franz and his staff.
Changes had many putting surfaces with multi-tier set ups that likely came in the 1990s, and weren’t typical of Ross’ designs. Those drastic drops from one tier to another have been smoothed out to provide different contours for golfers.
“We knew that the greens were going to be a little bit wilder than the others ones by virtue of the fact we were not going to rebuild all 18 of them from the beginning up,” Franz said, “but we’re going to change a ton of the contours and control it that way.”
All the changes over the last eight months were done in mind for fees at the course to remain low, which was a goal for the program that Miller had, Franz added.
And the lower price comes with an extra value now.
Through research of some of the historical photos of the course in its early years, a 19th hole was noticed in photos. Franz said he thinks over time a hole was left abandoned and overgrown somewhere in the area around the fourth, fifth and 15th holes that allowed for a shorter loop around the course.
Because of the routing, the 18th hole is the only one that returns back to the clubhouse, as opposed to courses where the ninth hole also returns back.
In keeping with the mindset of allowing a nine-hole loop for golfers for a quick round, a par-3 hole was built around the same area that the “connector hole” was believed to have been.
“We saw from an old aerial and some photographs that he had this so you played Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4, then played this connector hole and played Nos. 15, 16, 17 and 18. I thought that would be really cool to recreate,” Miller said.
Dubbed as the “Lost Hole,” the new addition to the course will have both a grass green or a sand green, which was used in the early days of golf in the area.
Standing Out
Through the entire time of the restoration, the course remained open using temporary greens in the fairways to allow for members and other golfers to play the course. That also allowed for onlookers.
“We had a lot of people that liked to come out and just watch the process; seeing the evolution from where we started in late November and December to where we are here is really remarkable and really rapid,” Miller said.
Miller said that he’s seen a strong community following regarding the restoration, much like the large number of people that have an affinity to the course. The reasoning for the strong support is something he can’t quite put a finger on.
Among those who marveled at the Southern Pines design was former U.S. Golf Association executive director Mike Davis, who recently retired from the top job.
“I’d heard of this old Ross gem but had never been to it. I quietly called the professional and told him, it’s just me. I love golf course design and I was just amazed how good the bones were,” Davis said in an interview this summer about playing Southern Pines Golf Club around the time of the 2019 U.S. Amateur
Davis added: “I called Kelly and said, if you get your hands on it, that will be one of the great courses in the area.”
Franz’s reasoning on the strong following for the club comes from how unique the course is compared to many of the Ross designs in the area.
“I think it’s the coolest piece of ground that Ross worked on here. From the topography and the beautiful lakes around the property. You really feel like you are in a deep, dark forest around the whole thing,” Franz said. “It really does have a loyal following of guys here that are passionate and are big architecture guys.”
Now Miller and his company possess a third Ross course meticulously restored by one of the top architects in the field. That’s no small boast.
“It’s a pretty remarkable 54 holes of golf. Nobody really has 54 original holes of Donald Ross. It gives tremendous variety for our members,” Miller said. “I think Ross was the best architect because he made golf courses that were challenging for great players; obviously because we have had that with the Women’s Open there” at the Pine Needles course. That championship returns to Pine Needles next year.
“For the average person, if you play the proper tee, you’re going to have a lot of fun.”
Miller said he once remembered a conversation with golf course architect Pete Dye, who said that many times a restoration takes up to two years before it can settle in. He expects the spring to bring out some of the fine details of the work done by Franz and his company.
Even past that, he has a similar answer to most people’s questions regarding the work at Southern Pines Golf Club.
“People will say, ‘Hey, when will you be done with the restoration?’ And my answer is ‘never.’”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
