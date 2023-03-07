Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills is kicking off 2023 with a Pastor’s Build on March 16, bringing together Moore and Richmond County faith communities.
Amie Fraley, executive director of Sandhills Habitat, said Pastor’s Build started about three years ago. Predating it and her work with Sandhills Habitat is the Apostles Build efforts, which will continue the work from Pastor’s Build in subsequent weeks.
An Apostles Build features 12 churches, or a coalition of churches for those unable to “shoulder the entire financial or volunteer responsibility of being an Apostles partner,” coming together as “the 12 Apostles.” Each partner is asked to donate $6,000 and a weekend of construction work.
Fraley said the effort raises $72,000, about the same as a typical sponsorship, and takes a similar number of weeks “volunteer-wise to get a house done.”
“Now we have some churches who are able to support us financially but not really with a lot of volunteers, and then vice versa. We have some that can come out and do some kind of volunteer support but really don’t have the financial means to support. So we’ve really tried to expand it over the last couple of years to just, sort of, encourage anybody at any level to come and be a part of it,” Fraley said.
“Even if you’re just sending one volunteer out for a day, come be a part of it, and then we would call them one of our Apostle partners as well. We want it to be as inclusive as possible. And we really just want to meet everybody where they are and where they’re able to be partnering with us.”
Sandhills Habitat shared testimonials from pastors who will be on the build site next week in a newsletter.
“I love serving at the Apostles Build because I get to meet other pastors and leaders whom I probably would not get to meet. Together with a little sweat and laughter, not only are we helping a family, but we are building relationships. I look forward to the opportunity to serve together,” said Reverend John C. Hage of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian.
“Habitat presents a great way to help others, fellowship and share the love of God. Habitat promotes unity and well-being in communities and among volunteers. I love Habitat,” said Prophetess and Assistant Minister Thomasine Cox of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Rockingham.
Twenty-two pastors have signed on to start the build, Dan Joslin, Habitat Faith Relations Coordinator, said in an email to The Pilot. Two of the pastors this year will be traveling from Rockingham.
“These pastors represent great diversity in terms of geographic location, congregational size and makeup and denominational affiliation, or lack thereof,” Joslin wrote.
Fraley also spoke about how Habitat has served as a “unifying space” for people with different backgrounds, given the recent attacks on faith communities, like the anti-semitic banners hung in Vass at the end of last year.
“So I think something that I have always loved about Habitat is that whether we are talking about politics or religion or socioeconomic demographics and things like that, Habitat has always been a really unifying space,” Fraley said. “We have people who come to our work sites and our restore and our offices who might have a lot of different beliefs outside these walls, but we’re pretty adamant that while we’re here together, we’re going to have a unified focus on what we think is a really positive concept, which is that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.
“So I think when we bring all of our different churches and denominations and folks together that everybody might not see eye-to-eye necessarily, and when they’re in their congregations, they might be having different conversations than others, but we have been pleasantly surprised at how kind everyone is. We’ve never had any kind of issue … I think we find that when people come to our space, they really want to put their best foot forward in being good humans to each other and really collectively doing something positive together rather than figuring out any reason to be on the opposite side of any kind of fence.”
Stacy Lebak, marketing and communications manager, added that a “leveling” happens when people are focused on the same mission.
“There’s something magical that happens when people come together on the site, and I think it has to do with everyone’s carrying the same weight, so you don’t have someone who feels that they’re superior to the other,” Lebak said.
The build is at 200 Hatley St. in Aberdeen. Shana Easterling is the new home buyer and will help break ground at the Pastor’s Build.
Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up at https://sandhillshabitat.org/. Builds happen every Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sandhills Habitat also hosts about seven Faith Relations meetings each year, which Joslin equated to lunch-and-learn space for pastors and church members to come “together outside of ecclesial activities.”
The next meeting is on April 18 at noon at Southern Pines First Baptist Church, 200 E New York Ave. People can RSVP with Joslin at danjoslin2@aol.com.
Sandhills habitat is also hosting a home dedication and party on March 25 in West Southern Pines, following a “Spring into Community” day. The day is dedicated to being in community and cleaning up the neighborhood. The event will happen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 W. New York Ave. The afterparty will start at 3 p.m. at the newly finished home at 1179 W. New Hampshire Ave.
