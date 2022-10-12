The past year’s increase in Moore County Schools’ enrollment has not been a fluke, and researchers from N.C. State University expect the number of students in public schools to grow steadily over the next decade.
Projections from the Operations Research and Education Laboratory, or OREd, a division of the university’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education, will help guide school board members as they go to update plans to expand and update school campuses around the county.
“This is really the first step in getting updated data as we begin to look at our master facility plan needs in the coming months,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
The district last conducted an enrollment growth study in 2017. That study projected that Moore County Schools would serve 12,919 students this year. Last month the district reported enrollment of 12,963 — although about 300 of those students are enrolled in the district’s all-virtual academy so do not contribute to school crowding.
“When we were looking back at the forecast from five years ago, it was almost spot-on with where you are today,” OREd Program Manager Thomas Dudley told the school board on Tuesday. “Given the ups and downs of COVID and everything else that’s occurred in this district, that’s pretty good.”
Enrollment forecasts indicate that Moore County Schools will enroll a total of 14,000 K-12 students in 2029, and grow to 15,000 by 2032.
Researchers base their projections on trends in residential development, the number of children born to county residents, and regional industrial growth. They conduct interviews with county and municipal planners as well as industry and business leaders.
Moore County in particular is expected to fare well in the post-COVID employment economy. Researchers say that the county is poised to continue to grow as a community of choice for military families connected to Fort Bragg as well as people who work remotely. It may also see spillover from the regional manufacturing and tech industry boom.
“Moore County was a great place to come relocate before the pandemic, and it’s been even better during and after the pandemic,” said Tim Brock, a senior research scholar with OREd. “We see a change in market demand and preferences where you have people looking to relocate to communities with more rural characteristics and feel, but high amenities.”
The projections also show when individual schools are expected to reach and eclipse the number of students that they were built to serve. Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools, which have long been in the school board’s sights for expansion, are currently the only overenrolled schools in the district — but by several hundred students each.
If enrollment trends continue as projected, McDeeds Creek Elementary and New Century Middle will be over capacity by 2028. They would be followed by Sandhills Farm Life in 2029 along with Aberdeen Elementary and Crains Creek Middle toward the end of the decade-long forecasting period.
Unlike the projections five years ago, the updated study predicts that North Moore High’s feeder schools will maintain their student numbers in the next few years and even experience modest growth in the longer term.
Crains Creek already exceeds its classroom capacity, in part as a result of its attendance area changing in recent countywide redistricting. The school uses mobile units to provide enough classrooms, but enrollment now is well within the 700 students its core amenities — cafeteria, gymnasium, media center — were designed to serve.
“When we looked at this in 2018 we had a lot of red lines on the chart, which meant that we had a lot of schools either already out of capacity or moving into the out-of-capacity status really quickly,” said Vice Chair Libby Carter.
“If you look at this chart now, our high schools are not in good shape because we know they’re overcrowded and we have not made any attempt to bring that under control yet, but our elementary and middle schools look so much better with the numbers that are currently enrolled. It’s not that the numbers have gotten so much smaller; it's that we have been able to redistrict, build new schools and accommodate more children at those schools.”
Adding classrooms at Crains Creek is among a host of building needs that the school board will have to sort through in the coming months. Back in August the board and county commissioners unsuccessfully applied for a state needs-based school construction grant to cover the $5.7 million estimated cost.
So it will go back to the drawing board, along with four of the 10 projects left over from the school board’s 2015 master facilities plan.
Those include expansions at Union Pines, Pinecrest and West Pine Elementary as well as a new middle school in the Pinecrest attendance area. But the new projections do not show West Pine Elementary or either of the current Area III middle schools reaching capacity for another 10 years.
“Some of the actions the board has taken have brought balance to some of these areas. It hasn’t solved everything; it wasn’t expected to,” said John Birath, Moore County Schools’ outgoing executive officer for operations. “There are some constraint problems that the board’s going to have to tackle and address as you build your master facilities plan.”
Since 2015 new priorities have emerged along with Crains Creek: modernizing or replacing Carthage Elementary, renovating and air-conditioning the gyms at Vass-Lakeview and Sandhills Farm Life, and renovations at Cameron Elementary, Elise Middle School, and the alternative Pinckney Academy.
Much of the work of prioritizing those projects and negotiating with the county commissioners to fund them will come after new school board members are installed in December. With Libby Carter and Ed Dennison not running for re-election, the board will have at least two new members in the new year.
“We have talked a lot about dealing with Carthage Elementary. They certainly need a renovation or something over there,” board member Robert Levy observed. “But when we really look at the numbers, the highest priorities seem to be our high schools.”
