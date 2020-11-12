Janice Roberts has served as the Family and Consumer Science agent for Richmond and Moore counties since 2017; however, the position has been too restrictive to meet the needs of residents in both areas.
Recently the Moore County Extension Center received approval to revert the position to its historical status, and simultaneously retain Robert’s attention solely on Moore County.
The Family and Consumer Sciences (FSC) program area seeks to improve the well-being of families through validated research-based education that addresses issues of health and wellness, food and nutrition, food preservation and safe food handling practices. In addition to giving citizens and residents the tools to make healthier decisions, family and consumer education helps to support local restaurants and the food service industry by preventing food borne illnesses through food safety education provided to food service managers of regulated commercial food establishments and to other non-regulated community groups, agencies or non-profits.
Roberts received a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science from High Point University and a Master's degree in Health and Sport Science from the University of Memphis.
