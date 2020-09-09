Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0, signed by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4, grants a new extension of the expiration dates of five Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) credentials.
If you have an already expired or about to expire commercial driver’s license (CDL) or permit, handicap placard, state identification, or inspection mechanical license, the new expiration dates are now 30 days after the governor lifts the state of emergency.
Earlier this year, expiration dates for 27 N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles credentials, including driver’s licenses and permits, were granted a one-time, five-month extension of expiration dates between March 1 through July 31.
