Alcoholic mixed drinks and cocktails are being allowed to be taken to-go or delivered by hotels, restaurants, bars and other establishments under the newest executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday. 

Cocktails and mixed drinks are allowed to be taken to-go or delivered under the new executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper that went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

The order was made with authorization by the North Carolina ABC Commission to limit spread of the coronavirus by on-site consumption in bars, restaurants and other settings, while also continuing to help those businesses financially.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Cooper said in a release. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

The executive order allows for one legal customer to order a sealed to-go mixed drink on site or order a drink for delivery from any hotel, restaurant, bar, private club and certain distilleries that hold certain permits from the ABC Commission. The executive order said that the drink must not be opened until it is brought to the purchaser’s final location.

Drinks must be smaller than 750 milliliters, and must be the standard size of the drink that would be served for on-site consumption.

For each drink that is sealed, there must be a person of age to purchase the drink, whether it is a to-go drink from an establishment, or a drink that is delivered.

All sales must be completed within the parameters of the modified stay-at-home order that went into effect Dec. 11 that capped the sale of alcoholic beverages at 9 p.m.

