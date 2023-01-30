In interviews for an upcoming documentary series, ex-followers of the convicted cult leader Larry Ray detailed the abuse they suffered while doing forced labor at a home in Pinehurst.
Ray, 63, was sentenced on Jan. 20 to 60 years in prison after being found guilty last April of sex trafficking, extortion and racketeering conspiracy, among other offenses. Prosecutors said he exploited students of Sarah Lawrence College, a small liberal arts school in New York, after moving into his daughter’s dorm room in 2010.
Many of Ray’s victims agreed to be interviewed for “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” a three-part series that will begin streaming Feb. 9 on Hulu. All three episodes were provided to The Pilot for review ahead of the show’s premiere.
A portion of the second episode focuses on the case’s connection to Pinehurst, where Ray traveled with some of his victims in the summer of 2013. They stayed with Ray at his stepfather’s three-bedroom home on Scarborough Place for several months, making improvements to the property to compensate Ray for damages they had been manipulated into believing they caused while living with him in Manhattan.
In the episode, Yalitza Rosario recalls being forced to do grueling landscape work at night during periods of “torrential rain.” Ray restricted the group’s access to food, she said, by putting “a lock on the fridge.”
“We weren't allowed to eat without his permission,” Rosario said. “It was bonkers. It was just like, (an) impossible situation.”
She and her brother Santos were both attending Sarah Lawrence when they met and began living with Ray. They were eventually joined by their older sister Felicia, a physician who entered a long-distance relationship with Ray while training to become a psychiatrist in Los Angeles.
Santos Rosario told the filmmakers that Ray rarely slept while the group was in Pinehurst.
“He was like on 100, 120 milligrams of Adderall every day that he would pop all at once in the morning,” he said. “I mean, it was worse when he wasn't on Adderall because then he was like a million miles a minute, running roughshod over everyone and everything.”
Ray’s never-ending schedule of tasks made the property feel like “purgatory,” according to Yalitza Rosario.
“There's no end in sight,” she said. “It's like torture.”
The indictment against Ray stated that he physically assaulted one of the victims, who are not identified by name in the document, on multiple occasions at the home, which is located in a cul-de-sac near the Pinehurst No. 6 golf course. He was also verbally abusive, the indictment said, berating three of the women in the group and accusing them of “intentionally doing bad work, intentionally damaging the Pinehurst property and causing Ray monetary loss.”
Summaries of 911 calls provided to The Pilot in 2020 by the Pinehurst Police Department showed that officers were repeatedly summoned to the home. It was usually Ray who called the police.
On Sept. 7, 2013, he told police that Isabella Pollok, who was also interviewed for the documentary, had “walked off” after damaging a garage window. In his initial conversation with law enforcement, Ray said he did not wish to file charges against Pollok.
About 40 minutes later, he called back to inform the police that Pollok had returned. She was now calm, he said, and “everything is O.K.”
The documentary shows Pollok’s transformation from a shy college sophomore to Ray’s top lieutenant. She pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to launder money for Ray.
Yalitza Rosario was reported missing in Pinehurst by Ray on Oct. 10, 2013. When police Sgt. Tina Sheppard arrived to take the report, she noticed several freshly dug holes on the property.
Fearing the worst, Sheppard’s supervisor had a “cadaver dog” sent in from Fayetteville to search the property. While the search was underway, the Pinehurst Police Department received word that the missing woman had collapsed from an apparent drug overdose in the parking lot of Staples in Southern Pines.
Rosario regained consciousness later that night at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, but she refused to talk to investigators. She was reported missing again on Nov. 17, 2013.
In a phone conversation with a police dispatcher at 9:16 p.m., Ray claimed that Rosario had taken “all her belongings and left this morning to catch an Amtrak train in Southern Pines to New York.” Ray said he later learned that Rosario never arrived in New York and he suspected she “may be in a hotel somewhere,” according to the dispatcher’s notes.
Rosario gave a different account of what appears to be the same incident for the documentary. She said she made her escape from the house earlier that evening and “took the 9 p.m. train back to New York City.”
“One night, I sneak out to the front where our work shoes are,” she said. “I slip mine on and then walk out off the property through the neighborhood and out into the highway. I find the trail next to the highway that's hidden by the trees — just make my way down until that ran out — and I run across the highway to hide from the potential search party.”
While making her way to the Amtrak station, Rosario took a moment to appreciate the clear night sky. She recalled being able to “see all the stars” shining overhead.
“It was kind of peaceful because I was away from that house,” she said.
Prosecutors said Ray, who was born Lawrence Grecco, forced the group to install an irrigation system at the property, among other projects. He told the victims that his elderly stepfather “would have a heart attack and die” if their work was inadequate, the indictment said.
Ray forced one of his followers into prostitution to pay for alleged damages she had caused while staying in Pinehurst, according to the indictment. This followed years of “sexual grooming” by Ray, the indictment said.
As noted in the indictment and detailed further by sources in the documentary, Ray took the majority of the money the victim, Claudia Drury, made as a sex worker “through force, threats of force, fraud and coercion.”
Ray’s abuses were first brought to light by reporters Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh in a 2019 article for New York magazine. The story prompted the investigation that led to Ray’s arrest in February 2020.
“Larry Ray is a monster,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following Ray's sentencing. “For years, he inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims. Students who had their lives ahead of them. He groomed them and abused them into submission for his own gain. Through physical and psychological abuse, he took control over his victims’ minds and bodies and then extracted millions of dollars from them.”
As part of his sentencing, Ray has been ordered to forfeit the home in Pinehurst.
