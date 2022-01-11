In 1963, Tessie Taylor boarded a bus from New York to Washington, D.C., with a ticket purchased by her grandmother, to see in person a man who would define a moment in American history. As she joined the masses in the Capitol city to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his now-famous speech, the 15-year-old was inspired by crowds of men and women who not only looked just like her, “but people who looked like everybody.”
More than 200,000 watched as Dr. King delivered his words from the Lincoln Memorial. Now, Taylor will share her memories of “I Have a Dream,” in hopes to keep his message alive.
“He took the time from his family and what could have been a long-lived life to make things better for me and so many thousands of people that he would never meet,” she says, adding that while progress has been made there’s still a long way to go — “that’s the sadness of it now.”
Taylor is the featured speaker for FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ virtual tribute event, set for noon on Monday, Jan. 17: “‘I Have a Dream’ Through the Eyes of a Teenager.”
Taylor, a longtime FirstHealth employee, hopes sharing her experience will help people understand that “it takes all of us to be whole. Individually we are just a piece of something, but to have a healthy community we have to respect the wholeness of our neighbor.”
A Facebook account is not required to tune in. Anyone can watch at facebook.com/FirstHealthoftheCarolinas.
In addition to FirstHealth’s virtual event, the West Southern Pines Civic Club is holding two in-person activities to commemorate the holiday. Other events planned have been canceled due to a recent rise in COVID cases.
In-Person Events
An evening service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines.
A MLK March on Monday, Jan. 17. Participants will line up at 11 a.m. in front of the auditorium at the new West Southern Pines Cultural Arts and Business Center campus, located at 1250 W. New York Ave. The route will be from the campus to the Southern Pines Downtown Park.
