Tarheel Festivals, in conjunction with the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is launching a pair of events to help celebrate the return of the U.S. Women’s Open this spring at Pine Needles Resort.
The Village of Pinehurst Family Fest, presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, will take place Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, in and around the Pinehurst Fair Barn and Harness Track area off N.C. 5 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meanwhile, A Taste of North Carolina: Whiskey & Wine, presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors NC, LLC, is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at the Agora Bakery and Café in the heart of Pinehurst from 6-8 p.m.
Event information and tickets are available at www.vopfamilyfest.com for the Village of Pinehurst Family Fest and www.tasteofnc2022.com for the Taste of North Carolina Whiskey and Wine event.
Tickets for active-duty and retired military veterans, their spouses and children are complimentary for the Family Fest on Memorial Day, and military ID must be presented at the admission gate for entry. Military personnel should register for their tickets in advance on the vopfamilyfest.com website.
Tarheel Festivals is the same firm that owns and operates the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival over Labor Day weekend and the Festival D’Avion over Halloween weekend at the Moore County Airport.
“These events will be a great way to kick off the U.S. Women’s Open week,” said Phil Werz, President and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tarheel Festivals co-founder Dave Droschak agreed.
“When officials from the USGA and the Convention and Visitors Bureau approached us about helping celebrate a major week of golf in the Sandhills, we were all in,” said Droschak. “We’re proud to showcase this unique setting to golf fans from all over North Carolina and beyond, while mixing in a little piece of entertainment along the way.”
The Family Fest includes a full day of live music by three acts — Autumn Nicholas, Caroline and Company and blues-based rock band Sayer McShane — a skydiving jump by the Black Daggers of Fort Bragg, a Kids Zone with inflatables (pay as you go or all day passes available), games, a photo booth hosted by the USGA with the U.S. Women’s Open trophy on hand, food and beverage offerings.
Advance general admission tickets to The Village of Pinehurst Family Fest are $10 each for adults ($15 day of event at the gate), with kids 17 and under, along with active and retired military free. On-site parking is also free.
A Taste of North Carolina: Whiskey & Wine will feature North Carolina-based bourbon and whiskey along with wine offerings from the Surry County Wine Trail. Food samples will be provided by award-winning chef David Gaydeski, who was the chef at the Executive Mansion for three North Carolina governors over a decade and now owns the eclectic restaurant Brookland Eats in Roxboro. Gaydeski will be joined by the Agora Bakery’s pastry chef.
Tickets to this event, which will include live entertainment, are $50 each with a cash bar and additional desserts available.
