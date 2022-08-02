House in the Horseshoe

Historical re-enactors recreate the 1781 battle at the House in the Horseshoe, located north of Carthage. Contributed photo

The Sandhills SAR Chapter invites the community for a day of living history on Saturday, Aug. 6, to honor the 241st anniversary of the attack at the Alston House, now known as the the House in the Horseshoe, a North Carolina State Historic Site.

On July 29, 1781, Phillip Alston and a small band of patriot militia were besieged at the Alston home by forces loyal to the king under the command of David Fanning. The attack occurred in the early morning hours and, trapped in his house, Alston ordered his men to barricade the doors and windows. Fanning posted his men along a split rail fence outside the home and, for several hours, the men exchanged fire with no side gaining a real advantage.

House in the Horseshoe 2021

The Sandhills SAR Chapter at House in the Horseshoe in 2021. Contributed photo 

