The Sandhills SAR Chapter invites the community for a day of living history on Saturday, Aug. 6, to honor the 241st anniversary of the attack at the Alston House, now known as the the House in the Horseshoe, a North Carolina State Historic Site.
On July 29, 1781, Phillip Alston and a small band of patriot militia were besieged at the Alston home by forces loyal to the king under the command of David Fanning. The attack occurred in the early morning hours and, trapped in his house, Alston ordered his men to barricade the doors and windows. Fanning posted his men along a split rail fence outside the home and, for several hours, the men exchanged fire with no side gaining a real advantage.
As her house was being riddled by bullets, Temperance Alston, Phillip’s wife, was level-headed enough to hide her children in the chimney, standing them on a table so that their bodies were behind the brickwork. Just as Fanning was considering retreating, his men found a small wagon in Alston’s barn. He ordered it loaded with hay and set it afire with the purpose of pushing it into the house. In an effort to save the lives of everyone on the inside, Temperance cautiously stepped out and negotiated a surrender.
Living history displays on 18th century life as well as scheduled demonstrations will occur throughout the day. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony.
A re-enactment of the 1781 skirmish is scheduled at 2 p.m.
The keynote speaker for the SAR ceremony will be Chris Grimes, senior vice president NC Society, Sons of the American Revolution. In addition to his SAR duties, Grimes is a historical interpreter of the Mariner’s Museum, in Newport News, Va., and a living historian/re-enactor with a focus on 18th- and 19th-century medicine, navy and artillery.
The anniversary program is free to attend and open to the public; parking is $5 per vehicle (cash only).
Located at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford, House in the Horseshoe is 16 miles west of Sanford off N.C. 42 and 10 miles north of Carthage on the Carbonton-Carthage Road.
