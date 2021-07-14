On a humid Saturday afternoon last month in West Southern Pines, a silent crowd listened as Brenda Smith read the names of every Moore County resident killed by gun violence since 2001.
The list of names, which Smith recited in front of an outdoor lectern near the town’s community swimming pool, was long. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 61 firearm-related fatalities over the past 20 years, many of them in Southern Pines.
One of the youngest victims was Jalinda Campbell, a 12-year-old bystander killed in a 2016 shooting that happened less than 340 feet from where Smith was standing. The gunman was only four years older than Campbell, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.
Smith, who lost her own young daughter to gun violence, concluded with a simple plea: “We’re asking all of our young people to put down your guns and pick up a book.”
Several other parents of slain children spoke during the three-hour event, which was organized by the Moore County NAACP and Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Hilda Swinnie said the event coincided with what would have been her son’s 31st birthday. He was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Aberdeen fast-food restaurant in 2014.
“My son was murdered at Burger King coming out one morning getting breakfast,” Swinnie said. “They killed him and then they turned around and just kept shooting. He was already dead but they kept shooting.”
She recalled wanting to personally enact “revenge” on the people who killed her son. Swinnie said she would have “killed everyone” involved with the shooting had she not found religion earlier in life.
“I woke up this morning, and the first thing I thought was, ‘Today is my son’s birthday,’” she said. “And then I said ‘Thank God, he’s resting.’ He doesn’t have to go through this anymore. He’s been through it already. He doesn’t know because whenever he dropped dead, this was all gone. He didn’t feel no pain. His soul was released. He was free.”
Earl Wright, best known as the founder of Project Santa, an organization that donates refurbished bicycles to needy children on Christmas, told the audience that his 32-year-old son was shot dead seven months ago in Carthage. Wright said the “whole community suffers” when a young life is cut short by gun violence.
“I know it’s hard to walk away from a fight but sometimes you’ve got to,” he said. “Because you know something? If you don’t walk away from it, both families are going to suffer. The one that got shot and the one that got killed.
“We all need to come together and stop this madness and have a family like we used to do. One neighborhood was a family. That’s what we need to get back to.”
Niecy Kennedy said she began seeing a therapist after her 27-year-old son, Tevin Spencer, was fatally shot in December. She encouraged other parents of slain children to do the same.
“I couldn’t handle it myself,” Kennedy said. “It’s all right if you need to go talk to somebody to get it off of you because sometimes when you talk to your friends, they just don’t understand. … You never know what a person is going through unless you’ve lost a child. You can lose a sister, a dad, even your momma, but there ain’t nothing like your child. That’s a different hurt.”
She went on to condemn incidents of Black residents shooting other Black people in the community.
“We’re killing each other,” said Kennedy, who is Black. “You know, you’re saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ but you’re killing each other. We need to stop it and love one another because that’s what God wants us to do.”
Arthur Mason, a Moore County native, said he “vividly” remembers when Southern Pines Police Chief Edwin Newton was gunned down in the line of duty in 1961. The town, he said, has been “dealing with gun violence ever since.”
“I’m concerned with the rate at which people are dying with handguns and other weapons,” Mason said. “We as citizens of the United States have a moral responsibility to intervene on this. We must. We can’t depend on the police to come here and do it all the time. Oftentimes, by the time they get there it’s too late. But it’s not too late for us to go into our children’s rooms.”
His comments were echoed by Sgt. Todd Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, who implored parents to “set a good example” at home.
“We’ve got to teach our kids to love one another and respect people,” Maness said. “Back when I was kid and people got upset with each other, they might have a fistfight or say ugly things. Now people are using guns to solve problems, and that’s not how it’s supposed to be.”
The deadliest mass shooting in modern North Carolina history happened in Moore County. That rampage left eight people dead at a Carthage nursing home in 2009.
