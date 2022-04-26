Southern Pines could add a second electric vehicle charging station to its arsenal.
Chris Hopfensperger, who founded Go Pines LLC with his wife and daughter, presented his proposal for an EV charging station in downtown Southern Pines at Monday’s town council meeting. The town, he said, is in need of more publicly-accessible charging stations, especially as EVs become an increasingly popular option for car owners.
Currently, there is one publicly-accessible car charging station in Southern Pines, located at the public library. The station, which was put in place as part of a Duke Energy Progress pilot project in the early 2010s, has space for three cars and is free to the public.
Ideally, Hopfensperger said the Go Pines station would ideally be able to charge between two and six cars. It would be located somewhere in downtown Southern Pines, though not on Broad Street. Customers would pay per kilowatt to have their cars charged on Level 2 EV chargers. Hopfensperger intends for the chargers to be accessible to all EVs, not just Teslas.
In terms of funding, the project would be a public-private partnership, where Southern Pines supplies the land and Go Pines pays for the station. Hopfensperger said he would be open to a profit-sharing agreement or renting the charging space from the town.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.