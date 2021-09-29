Princess Bowser had a brush with social-media stardom after being spotted on Rockingham Street.

Princess Bowser had a brush with social-media stardom after being spotted on Rockingham Street.

 Photograph by Mackenzie Francisco/The Pilot

Upon discovering the absence of his teenage African spurred tortoise on Aug. 28, Randal Caswell immediately sprung into action, posting a lost pet notice on The Pilot’s website and spreading the word on social media.

Two days later, the runaway tortoise — Princess Bowser — was spotted making her way through Carthage with the wind blowing through her shell and a line of cars riding her tail. Michael Howell was driving down Rockingham Street —about a quarter-mile away from where Princess Bowser escaped — when he saw a man herding a tortoise down the road.

“I yelled out, ‘Hey man, you should get your tortoise out of the road,’ to which he replied, ‘Naw, Bo. This here’s a snappin’ turtle and I’m not touchin’ him,’” Howell said. “I informed the guy that it was, in fact, a tortoise and probably someone’s pet.”

Howell’s wife then turned to Facebook, asking if anyone had lost their tortoise. The post connected Princess Bowser back to Caswell. She was soon reunited with her African spurred tortoise sister, Tortuga, at their Carthage home.

So, how does one lose a tortoise?

According to Caswell, Princess Bowser is just like the Super Mario video game character that inspired her name — not fast, but strong. Caswell has since repaired the chain link she “busted through,” but keep an eye out next time you’re near the courthouse just in case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days